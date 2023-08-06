Alert: Armenian of the Western United States joining other community members in a rally for #Artsakh this Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Starting point: St. Leon Armenian Cathedral at 3:00 PM 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504

Rally For Life…

Sunday, August 6, at 3:00 p.m., show up to this in enormous numbers for it’s impactful, attracts the media, and sends a message to the Biden Administration to stop the resumption of the Armenian Genocide.

Where: St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, 91504.

Please join this, is it? The people of Artsakh have endured enough. We MUST make tomorrow a significant turning point in this struggle.

Please join this, is it? The people of Artsakh have endured enough. We MUST make tomorrow a significant turning point in this struggle.

