Reuters: Azerbaijan has a list of hundreds of Karabakh Armenians it wants to detain

Azerbaijan has a list of several hundred Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh whom it wants to detain on charges of various crimes, Reuters reports, citing a “senior diplomat”.

“Azerbaijan has a list of “several hundred” Armenians in Karabakh whom they want to detain on charges of various crimes,” the agency reported.

Azerbaijan has already detained Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Nagorno-Karabakh, as he tried to cross the checkpoint on Hakari Bridge. He has been charged with “illegally crossing the border of Azerbaijan” and “financing terrorism”.

David Babayan, Advisor to the President and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), went to Shushi and surrendered on Thursday. In a Facebook post, he explained that the Azerbaijani side demanded his arrival in the Azerbaijani capital Baku for an investigation; therefore, he decided to go to Sushi and surrender.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

