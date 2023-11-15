BREAKING: Ogun Samast, the Turkish assassin of Agos Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Hrant Dink, released

BREAKING: In a turn of events, Ogun Samast, the individual responsible for the assassination of Agos Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Hrant Dink, in a heinous attack on January 19, 2007, has been released from Bolu F-Type prison. Samast, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, was apprehended at Samsun bus station on January 20, 2007, and subsequently sentenced.

Today, on November 16, 2023, Ogun Samast walked free from Bolu prison at 19:50 local time. He had been serving a prison sentence since January 24, 2007, when he was transferred from Kandira prison. This release comes after 16 years and 10 months of incarceration. The decision to release Samast was made based on “good behavior” during his time in prison. The prison administration had closely monitored his personal development, noting that he was “observed to be in good health.” As a result, he was found eligible for conditional release, a decision that was taken approximately one year ago during the trial phase of his sentence. This development has reignited public debate about the justice system and the rehabilitation of juvenile offenders, as Ogun Samast’s release continues to evoke strong emotions and discussions within society.

