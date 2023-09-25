“Vito stays in Artsakh, Samvel Babayan is in Armenia how did he manage to live? Video

Samvel Babayan, a deceptive liar watched the video when he said I am the last one to live but he is first to run now he is the first he is in Armenia.

“As if I came to Africa, you are surprised, I came to my country. The journalist asked me: when will you come, I answered: whenever my heart wants, I will be there that day. My heart wanted, I came,” Samvel Babayan, the former commander of the Artsakh Armed Forces, said in a conversation with Factor.am, referring to the information about coming to Armenia.

– It’s just that in this difficult situation, everyone’s heart wants to come to the Motherland, but they can’t. How did you come so easily? – There is a video shot in “Tamozhni”, you can tell me to see how I am doing at home. – Despite the difficult situation, people hoped that you would initiate some action, start a partisan movement… – Vito stays there, let him start the partisan movement, he said: I will stay here forever, they will do the partisan movement with the Russians.

– Until now, Azerbaijan regularly announced that they would arrest those who played a key role in the Artsakh wars. there were even rumors that a list was drawn up, wasn’t your name there? – You should ask from Baku if it is on the lists, and why they didn’t catch it. Ask them how they set up the checkpoint that Samvel Babayan passed, they didn’t see it.

– Maybe you were hiding, didn’t they recognize you? – If you think that I can hide and just pass, then your affairs are not good. – Were you not afraid that you would be arrested at the checkpoint? – I said that I was afraid once when I was 25 years old, and my fears escaped with that. I have no fear. – Mr. Babayan, we are receiving information that people cannot leave Artsakh because there is a problem with gasoline. You are the head of the parliamentary force, don’t you have an obligation to support them? – Who can’t? “Kalonas” is coming, whoever can’t come, let him raise his hand, I’ll take him out.

Narek Kirakosyan

