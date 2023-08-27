The Tip of the Iceberg

Understanding Azerbaijan’s Blockade of the Lachin Corridor as

Part of a Wider Genocidal Campaign against Ethnic Armenians.

Introduction

As the world condemns Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, we must not lose sight of

the deeper threat fueling the humanitarian catastrophe: the full-scale ethnic cleansing and potential

genocide of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh

1 and parts of Armenia.

The University Network for Human Rights, in collaboration with students, lawyers, and

academics from Harvard Law School Advocates for Human Rights, UCLA’s Promise Institute for Human

Rights, Wesleyan University, and Yale’s Lowenstein Project conducted two fact-finding trips in

Nagorno-Karabakh and four in Armenia between March 2022 and July 2023. We documented atrocities

perpetrated by Azerbaijani forces against ethnic Armenians during the 44-Day Nagorno-Karabakh War in

2020, after the ceasefire, during the 2022 attacks in sovereign Armenia, as well as in times of relative

peace. Among these are extrajudicial killings of civilians, including the elderly and disabled; enforced

disappearance of Armenian troops; torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of prisoners of war;

death threats, intimidation, and harassment of residents of border communities; and life-threatening

restrictions on freedom of movement and access to vital infrastructure.

Our findings are based on dozens of firsthand testimonies from forcibly displaced persons,

families of missing or forcibly disappeared soldiers, families of victims of extrajudicial killings, returned

prisoners of war (POWs), and current residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and border communities in

Armenia. Most names have been altered to protect the privacy of victims and families.

1 Throughout this report, we use the term Nagorno-Karabakh. However, if an interviewee used the term “Artsakh”,

the Armenian term for Nagorno-Karabakh, we did not change the language of the original quote.

The uptick in abuses began during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, also known as the 44-Day

War, during which Azerbaijani and Armenian forces engaged in full-scale combat in and around

Nagorno-Karabakh. By the conclusion of the war, Azerbaijan had assumed control of a significant portion

of Nagorno-Karabakh; no Armenians remain in those areas: If they had not fled before their villages fell,

Azerbaijani forces captured or executed them. Despite provisions of the ceasefire agreement suspending

military activity, Azerbaijan has taken advantage of its expanded power to commit grave abuses against

the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian border towns, Armenian troops stationed close to the

line of contact, and prisoners of war in Azerbaijan’s custody.

In fall 2023, we expect to release a substantial report detailing violations committed by

Azerbaijani state forces after the conclusion of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, including the lack of

accountability for wartime atrocities, as well as ongoing threats to the security of the Armenians still

living in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian border villages. Our report will be based on testimonies from

nearly 100 residents of the region, thousands of pages of official and media reports, and analysis of open

source data, including satellite imagery and video content circulated on social media platforms. For now,

given the grave violations committed over the past three years and with increasing intensity in recent

weeks, the closure of the Lachin corridor, and the very real threat of mass forced displacement,

widespread starvation and genocide, we have decided to publish an abridged version of the report now.

We conclude here, and in the report to be issued, that the Azerbaijani government, at the highest

levels, has condoned, encouraged, facilitated the commission of or directly perpetrated the most egregious

forms of violence against Armenians. Moreover, the abuses we documented are not a string of unrelated

rights violations; taken together, these abuses reveal a synchronized, comprehensive campaign to

empty Nagorno-Karabakh and parts of Armenia of Armenians. Over the past three years, thousands

of Armenians have faced an impossible decision: abandon their homes — and sometimes their sick or

elderly family members — or face death or worse at the hands of Azerbaijani forces. Today, the population

of Nagorno-Karabakh, sequestered by Azerbaijan’s total prohibition on movement along the Lachin

Corridor, may not even have the luxury of choosing escape. As the humanitarian crisis in the Lachin

Corridor reaches a boiling point, the door is closing on the chance to prevent another genocide against

ethnic Armenians.

I. Forced Displacement

Azerbaijan has deployed a series of mutually reinforcing measures that have made life in

Nagorno-Karabakh impossible for its 120,000 inhabitants. Our team spoke with dozens of residents of

Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian border communities who described a range of abusive tactics intended

to cause or result in the forced displacement of ethnic Armenians: Intimidation through attacks,

surveillance, and direct threats of military attacks; complete control over who and what is allowed to enter

and exit Nagorno-Karabakh; arbitrary detention or abduction of Armenian civilians or troops inside

Nagorno-Karabakh and undisputed sovereign Armenian territory, as well as at border crossings; the

selective and arbitrary cessation or blockage of essential services (gas, electricity) and humanitarian aid;

the deliberate attack on sources of livelihood – namely agricultural lands and livestock, as well as tourism

assets; and the endangerment of food security, all against a backdrop of celebratory displays of torture and

3

killings of Armenians and unapologetic destruction of property and cultural heritage. This situation will

result in the mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh (if Azerbaijan lifts the blockade

of the Lachin corridor), the coerced surrender of the self-declared independent republic to Azerbaijan, or

the slaughter of the Armenians still living in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to several people with whom University Network researchers spoke, one of the

principal forms of violence that has driven many from their homes has been Azerbaijani’s use of intense

and persistent shelling. For instance, in Khramort, a village on the eastern border of Nagorno-Karabakh

close to the frontline, residents claim that the shelling that occurred at the onset of the war still continued

when our team interviewed them in March 2022, just one day after they fled to Stepanakert. Susana, an

epidemiologist who lived in the village with her daughter and grandchildren, had already been displaced

earlier in the war from Hadrut, the location of some of the most brutal killings of civilians during the 2020

war. In Khramort in 2022, she explained how relentless shelling has impeded simple day-to-day

activities and caused many to flee. “There is no way to continue living in Artsakh. They are violating

human rights in every possible way from every possible side,” she lamented.

The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) documented the

intimidation of the civilian population of Khramort and other border villages in a report published in

March 2022. The report presents detailed accounts of the use of high caliber weapons, including grenade

launchers and firearms, on agricultural lands and equipment and near administrative and residential areas,

prompting the evacuation of women and children as well as the cessation of all agricultural activity. Over

a period of five days, shelling from Azerbaijan pushed Armenian residents in seven different communities

from two of the easternmost regions of Nagorno-Karabakh to cease agricultural work and thus sacrifice

their only source of livelihood, and to abandon their homes. At the time that report was published, the

Human Rights Defender stated that “Russian peacekeepers are unable to provide security guarantees for

civilians engaged in agricultural work.” A year later, when University Network researchers returned to

Armenia to conduct additional fact finding, we found that Azerbaijani forces had attacked sovereign

Armenia as well, particularly in border villages of the Vardenis and Syuniq regions, using the same

tactics: shelling of administrative and civilian structures, firing on agricultural and grazing lands, as well

as killing or theft of livestock.

Azerbaijan has employed the mechanisms of forced displacement incrementally. This has led

to a general under-acknowledgement of the overarching threat presented by individual acts of

encroachment on the autonomy and security of Armenian communities in Nagorno-Karabakh and along

the Armenian border. To illustrate: Azerbaijan’s obstruction of freedom of movement along the Lachin

Corridor has gradually increased since the end of the 44-Day War. Based on information gathered by the

University Network through conversations with individuals and organizations familiar with the process of

transiting the Lachin corridor, we strongly believe that Azerbaijan played a decisive role in denying

foreigners, including journalists and human rights defenders, access to Nagorno-Karabakh. A year later,

freedom of movement was dramatically restricted even further, as the Azerbaijani government supported

— if not directly facilitated — protests by its citizens that blocked the corridor. The protests were

eventually replaced by the creation of the formal border checkpoint, followed by the installation of a

concrete barrier, until ultimately reaching a state of complete prohibition of all movement of people,

goods, services and humanitarian aid, including International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

medical transport vehicles. In a recent report explaining the crisis on the Lachin Corridor, International

Crisis Group wrote:

Baku appears to view the checkpoint as a way of asserting control of territory that legally belongs to

Azerbaijan but remains out of its hands under the armistice terms, and which Baku now refers to as the

‘former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast.’ Indeed, a mid-level Azerbaijani official characterised

the move to Crisis Group as a ́reclamation of sovereignty ́ (emphasis added by University Network).

Another Azerbaijani official told Crisis Group that Baku will use the new checkpoint to ́observe, control

and influence ́ Nagorno-Karabakh (emphasis added by University Network).

In parallel, Azerbaijan has taken advantage of its appropriation of basic infrastructure to

increasingly undermine Karabakh Armenians’ access to basic services. In February 2022, residents of

Nagorno-Karabakh started experiencing disruptions in the flow of gas through Shushi (Shusha), the city

that had been taken by Azerbaijan in the last days of the 2020 War. In September 2022, after Azerbaijan

acquired control of electricity cables traversing the Lachin Corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh drastically

increased its reliance on scarce internal water resources to generate hydroelectric power.

Territorial encroachment has also been incremental: After the initial transfer of some areas in

accordance with the terms of the 44-Day War ceasefire agreement, Azerbaijani forces moved further in on

sovereign Armenian territory on several occasions throughout 2021. These operations culminated in the

September 2022 attacks across four distinct civilian and touristic areas in the southeast of Armenia. The

September 2022 attacks brought with them another round of arbitrary detentions, torture of Armenian

captives, and summary executions.

There has been no reliable buffer between vulnerable Armenian communities and grave threats to

their security. Russian forces in Armenia, Lachin, and Nagorno-Karabakh have been insufficient to

protect civilian Armenian populations from intimidation, physical attacks, and arbitrary detention. While

the presence of the EU Mission in Armenia, a civilian monitoring mission created by the European Union,

has offered some oversight, at the time of writing, the threats facing the Armenian population of

Nagorno-Karabakh fall outside their mandate.

To say that this situation is unsustainable for Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh is a gross

understatement. Viewed alongside the discriminatory policies and hate speech emanating from the highest

levels of the Azerbaijani government, as well as directly from perpetrators of abuses as they are

committing them, there is only one way to read the situation: Azerbaijan is openly pursuing a policy of

ethnic cleansing and is dangerously close to carrying out the genocide of the Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenians.

Allegations of ethnic cleansing are not alarmist. Genocide Watch had issued a Genocide Warning

in September 2022, considering “Azerbaijan’s assault on Armenia and Artsakh” to have fulfilled four key

steps on the road to genocide: dehumanization, preparation, persecution and denial. In August 2023,

former ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampos asserted, “There is an ongoing Genocide against 120,000

Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

5

II. Arbitrary Detention, Torture and Enforced Disappearance

Azerbaijan arbitrarily detained, forcibly disappeared and tortured prisoners of war during the

2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. Many of these victims remain in custody or are unaccounted for. Following

the ceasefire, Azerbaijan has continued to carry out these same abuses against Armenians captured in

their incursions into sovereign Armenian territory.

Capture of Armenian soldiers occurred in places with no ongoing hostilities, as soldiers retreated

from combat zones in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in contested border locations. Since the ceasefire,

Azerbaijan has seized Armenians outside the scope of regular military operations, including by

detaining Armenian civilians who accidentally crossed unmarked borders in disputed territory; detaining

villagers as they tended to their land and herded their livestock; and capturing Armenian soldiers in

groups through entrapment. The latter has occurred after surprising or luring in Armenian soldiers and

feigning good-faith negotiations.

Azerbaijani forces have also subjected Armenians to due process violations after detaining them,

including: spurious charges such as illegally crossing a border in the context of a territorial dispute; use of

coerced self-incriminating testimony; and lack of access to interpreters, adequate legal representation and

trial by an independent and impartial tribunal.

Torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment have taken place throughout detention,

and differences in conditions and treatment tend to correlate with the location or stage of detention: initial

capture, transfer, holding cell/military police custody, State Security Service (SSS) custody, and prison.

The worst treatment has taken place in the military police stations, in SSS buildings, or during the transfer

of captives between detention sites. The ICRC has had access to captives only when detainees are in

prisons (the final stage of captivity), not when they are in military police or SSS custody, therefore the

worst torture violations have gone unnoticed and unpunished.

Forms of torture and mistreatment have included prolonged and repeated beatings with batons,

skewers, brooms, and firearms; lacerating wrists with zip-ties; employment of electro-shock and stress

positions; sleep deprivation; confiscation of warm clothing during extreme cold; deprivation of food,

water, and hygiene products; and infliction of mental suffering and humiliation. Torture has sometimes

been accompanied by expressions of religious or ethnic discrimination. Additionally, Azerbaijani state

forces have often shared videos of torture on social media and public television, which serves to further

humiliate the victims, instill fear among Armenians, and perpetuate the forced displacement of those

remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Perpetrators of torture have included soldiers, special forces, military police, SSS officials, as

well as guards and wardens in prisons and other detention centers. Azerbaijani forces also reportedly

recruited civilians, including doctors and their patients and minors, to participate in acts of torture in jails

and during transfers.

Hundreds of Armenians have been detained and at least 37 remain in detention as of August 17,

These numbers likely do not capture the full extent of captivity, given that at least some of the

people who have at some point been considered missing have been forcibly disappeared – held in secret

detention in military police or SSS custody and subjected to the most extreme forms of torture. These

6

Armenian POWs were detained in undisclosed sites and in Baku prisons while Azerbaijan denied

knowledge of detainees’ locations to the families, the ICRC, and the Armenian government, despite

video evidence that numerous individuals were in custody. University Network researchers interviewed

returned POWs who were in Azerbaijani custody for months before their status changed from “missing”

to “POW,” as well as returned POWs who reported being in detention in Azerbaijan alongside Armenians

who to this day are classified “Missing in Action” or “MIA.”

Some returned POWs have continued to face challenges even after their release. At least one

returned POW told the University Network that an Armenian National Security Service official

reprimanded him for not killing himself to avoid capture. In general, the Armenian government has not

provided adequate psychological support to returned POWs. With respect to missing persons, for nearly

two years, families of the missing have doubly suffered due to the Armenian government’s failure to

communicate clear and accurate information. This may be changing thanks to the creation of a new

institution dedicated to handling issues of POWs, hostages and missing persons.

Edgar: The longest day of my life

Azerbaijani forces captured Edgar along with two other Armenian soldiers when they

were several kilometers from Jermuk city in sovereign Armenian territory in September,

2022, nearly two years after the ceasefire that ended active hostilities over

Nagorno-Karabakh. The three Armenian servicemen had been separated from their unit

while following a command to retreat, one day after fighting erupted on the

Armenia-Azerbaijan border. After trekking through ravines and wading through rivers all

night, they were only a few hundred meters from safety when they were captured:

“We basically reached the forest. I couldn’t imagine in my worst nightmares that

the enemy had reached those places. We thought we were safe. When the

youngest guy felt really bad we decided to take a break and sleep for like two

hours and after that continue on our way. And when we woke around 7 in the

morning we saw the forest before our eyes, and we saw that there were only

several hundred meters to the forest, so we started moving and after we took

several steps the enemy sniper from behind a nearby boulder said ‘put down

your weapons or I’ll shoot’.”When they said put your weapons down, the boys

with me put down their weapons but I didn’t put down mine, thinking, ‘What

should I do?’ It was obvious if we put down our weapons… maybe we get taken

captive, maybe we get shot, maybe something worse happens (no need to go into

detail). I bought time by pretending I didn’t understand Russian… At that

moment it was dif icult to make the decision to live. I made that choice

remembering my mother, my sister… My guys turned around and looked at me

and asked me, please put down your weapon. So I put down my weapon and we

became captives.

At the beginning they were threatening us, taking out knives, making motions of

cutting ears. I wasn’t scared because I was sure I would pass out before they cut

my ears.

Edgar’s captors eventually transported him to military police custody in Azerbaijan:

7

“I stayed there for only one day, but it was the longest day of my life…They keep

you in a small room, there is a small hole in the door where they can watch you,

and you are supposed to stay still like this [sits upright and stif ens his body] all

the time, whether it is day or night or if you want to go to the toilet, it doesn’t

matter. They forced us to stand.

When the University Network interviewer asked how long, Edgar responded:

“Always….They only let us move when they gave us food, which happened once

a day, a piece of bread this size [holds his thumb and index finger about three

cm apart]. I was lucky because I was there only for one day, but the worst part

about being at the military police station is that four-five people came every

45-50 minutes and hit you very hard, really, really hard. It doesn’t matter if you

stayed still or moved. It was their job and they enjoyed it very much, I think.”

2

Edgar was in the prison for approximately one week before the first visit of the Red

Cross. On September 22, the day before the Red Cross came “we were brought a variety

of items – soap, shampoo, clothes, a pillow (until then we had no pillow), a blanket (until

then we didn’t have a blanket, it was cold), and they even set up a television set. They also

brought books.

“Before they had brought books that were basically Azerbaijani propaganda

about how awful Armenians are…When the Red Cross came they also brought

books translated into Armenian, Jack London, Agatha Christie…When we saw

the ICRC come we could finally breathe because that meant that the world

knew about us. Until then we thought we would be in Baku for months or years

and that would be considered disappeared.”

That fear was well-founded. Azerbaijani forces had captured Hagop in Armenia in

November 2021. Weeks transpired before Azrebaijani authorities of icially acknowledged

that Hagop was in their custody. In an interview with University Network researchers,

Hagob recalled how while he was in prison, an interrogator “told me that I was

considered to be MIA. He told me that they could do whatever they wanted to those of

us considered MIA—that they could kill and bury me and no one would ever know

anything.”

III. Extrajudicial Killings and Mutilation of the Deceased

Azerbaijani forces have carried out extrajudicial killings of Armenian soldiers and civilians both

during and following the 44-Day War for which no one has been held to account. Postwar killings have

ranged from the summary execution of soldiers in the wake of combat who had been injured and/or disarmed

prior to their execution to entering communities and killing the civilians who remain. Among

non-combatants who have been extrajudicially killed are the elderly and disabled who would not or

physically could not escape before Azerbaijani forces overtook their towns. Azerbaijan’s leadership

condones and encourages the cruelest forms of violence against Armenians through widespread hate

speech and racist propaganda, as well as by failing to investigate and hold perpetrators to account.

Read more on: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AzEf0YE7ECpdXzcAKkUVMBUGEUpDbHdH/view?pli=1

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

