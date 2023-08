The situation confronting Artsakh,

an Armenian region is intricate. Artsakh is ensnared between two authoritarian leaders, both nurturing equal hostility towards it. The Armenian leader, Pashinyan, who leans towards a pro-Turkey stance, has officially recognized Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Simultaneously, the Azerbaijani dictator persists in isolating Artsakh, subjecting it to a siege for the past 8 months, affecting 120,000 Armenian residents. The dilemma revolves around preserving Artsakh’s welfare while retaining Pashinyan in power, despite his alignment with Turkey. How can the security of Artsakh be ensured within these circumstances, all the while keeping Pashinyan in his position?

