In an effort to whitewash its criminal record, Azerbaijan unilaterally decides to send ‘aid’ to victims of its blockade

At the behest of the #Azerbaijani regime associated with terrorism, there is a pattern of altering the attire of terrorists to align with their propagandistic narrative. These individuals, who are consistently identified as terrorists, exhibit a versatile facade. They might portray themselves as members of the Red Crescent on one occasion, only to swiftly transform into so-called “eco-activists” the following week. One of them is depicted in the photograph. end #ArtsakhBlockade

In an apparent effort to whitewash its lengthy record of human rights violations and disregard for international law, the Azerbaijani authorities, who have caused a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, have now unilaterally decided to send “humanitarian aid” to the victims of their own actions.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Nagorno-Karabakh has been blockaded by Azerbaijan since December 2022. The blockade has led to a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of all essential products.

Azerbaijan had previously claimed to be willing to send supplies through the Aghdam road. This was viewed in Nagorno-Karabakh as an attempt by Baku to subjugate them. Nagorno-Karabakh rejected the offers on receiving any Azeri aid through the Aghdam-Stepanakert road despite the crisis.

On August 29, Azerbaijani news media reported that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society will send 40 tons of flour to the Aghdam-Stepanakert road in what Azerbaijan hypocritically described as a “humanitarian gesture.”

