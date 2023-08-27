Turks are well taught that the Diaspora should be defeated first so that the issue of Armenia can be easily resolved. Yunona Hakobjanyan

People in Armenia have become a little more desperate and indifferent. But at the same time, people understand well what is happening around them. Los Angeles-based doctor and public figure Yunona Hakobjanyan said on the air of 168TV’s “Review” program, talking about the impressions she got from her visit to Armenia this time.

According to him, a few years ago, when he came to Armenia from the USA and took a taxi while going somewhere, he often argued with the drivers because he was trying to show the reality, but today there is no need for it, people see and realize it. what is happening, What is the reality?

“Compared to the rest of the world, Armenia is very well aware of what is happening, maybe this is because we have suffered many more things as a nation: the earthquake, and before that, the Armenian Genocide,” Yunona Hakobjanyan added.

Speaking about the situation created in Artsakh, the blockade and the psychological pressures carried out by Azerbaijan under those conditions, our interlocutor said that psychologically Azerbaijan has always oppressed the Armenians of Artsakh.

“I think the people of Artsakh are used to it. My hope is that the people of Artsakh are very strong, have always been and will be, they will not be subjected to these psychological pressures. When you think in one direction, God shows the other ways out for every person.

I lived in Armenia during the blockade of the 90s, we went through all that, we know those years. We should not wait for those days to come, we should help each other, we should help from this moment,” he emphasized.

In this context, our interlocutor called on the Armenians living outside of Armenia, if they start any business, they should create it in Armenia so that people can have a job here. Yunona Hakobjanyan responded to the observation that the RA government forbids many of the Diaspora Armenians from entering Armenia, in that case, what should they do in Armenia?

“They don’t ban everyone who can come, they can do it. It is true, in fact, they ban the most patriotic people and the most active critics of the government, but they will not be able to ban everyone. They are too small to be able to ban the Armenians of the whole world, the diaspora, that is not possible.

Now I am giving an example, Although there is a potential for this, there is talk, if the RA leadership signed that it does not have any debt or demand from Turkey related to the issue of the Armenian Genocide, that leadership represents Armenia, not Western Armenia and the diaspora, from where the Armenians in 1915 were removed from the settlements. It is clear that the Diaspora will again have the right to demand recognition of the Genocide, that document will not mean anything.

That nation, which is our enemy, there is another nation teaching them, which is our biggest enemy, they teach the Turks very well that the Diaspora must be defeated first, so that the issue of Armenia can be solved easily. Now they are busy with it, they need to be careful,” he emphasized.

Yunona Hakobjanyan also spoke about the protest actions carried out by Armenians in Los Angeles, noting that today they should not demand Adami Schiff to visit the Berdzor corridor, but should clearly raise the issue of recognizing the independence of Artsakh.

“Even if Adam Schiff agrees to go to Artsakh, Azerbaijan should say to himself: look, we are opening the road through Aghdam, but we know that it is death for Artsakh. By closing the roads, we should demand the right thing, to recognize the independence of Artsakh,” said Yunona Hakobjanyan, an American doctor.

