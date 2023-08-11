fbpx

Heart-wrenching Circumstance, Pashinyan Sale Artsakh Aliyev ensuing Artsakh Blockade Karo fail Victim.

Heart-wrenching Circumstance

In the wake of NikolPashinyan’s acknowledgment of Artsakh as a Part of Azerbaijan and the ensuing Artsakh Blockade implemented by Azerbaijan, we find ourselves in a deeply poignant situation.

Meet Karo, an innocent and gentle soul afflicted with diabetes, epilepsy, and a multitude of other ailments. Tragically, Karo’s supply of essential medications is dwindling rapidly, and within a matter of days, he will be left without access to the vital treatments he desperately requires.

Your voice can save his life…

