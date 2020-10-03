We inform about the victims after the clarification, without waiting for any second. Artsrun Hovhannisyan (video)

The representative of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan presented details of the military operations that took place on the last day during a press conference today.

“Today, heavy fighting took place in the north, in the south, especially in the south. The enemy had tried to break through the front line, but it was possible to stop the enemy’s advance. The duration of the incessant march was six to seven hours. During this period, in total, the enemy lost about 2300 personnel, during the passing day – about 440-450 servicemen or terrorists. About 800-900 people were injured. Today alone, about 45 pieces of armored vehicles entered the battlefield. Today our troops managed to hit about 8-9 dozen armored vehicles that did not enter the battle. Today we hit 10 ATS, a total of 113 ATS units. The loss of the general armor of the enemy – 250 points, only today – 3 “Smerch”. “Today, 3 enemy planes and 1 helicopter were damaged,” said the representative of the Ministry of Defense.

“Such hot military operations are not carried out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, but we are behind, controlling the enemy’s actions. Our Armed Forces are fulfilling their task at a high level here as well. There is no need to panic, every small attempt is stopped quickly, “said Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the RA Ministry of Defense, during a briefing today.

He said that at this moment it is difficult to talk about positional changes. “I can not present tactical lines in terms of any position or direction. I can’t say exactly who is in what position at the moment. There are hard and persistent battles, position changes happen very often, so there is no need to fixate. In such a big war, positional changes are a natural phenomenon. We will take this position in an hour, we can leave in an hour, etc., “Hovhannisyan said.