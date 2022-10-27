Who was Behind the Murder? Today is the anniversary of the attack on the Armenian Parliament. Vazgen Sargsyan speak Video

By Wally Sarkeesian

Who was Behind the Murder? Today is the anniversary of the attack on the Armenian Parliament.

We show you Vazgen Sargsyan’s explanation and concern about some Armenian hatred of Artsakh. He also explains he was the person who went to Artsakh to ask Serg Sargsyan to become the defense minister of Armenia, and he in person went to Artsakh to ask Robert Kocharyan to become the president of Armenian because both position Armenian did not have any qualified person to fill the position

Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan was an Armenian military commander and politician. He was the first Defence Minister of Armenia from 1991 to 1992 and then from 1995 to 1999. He served as Armenia’s Prime Minister from 11 June 1999 until his assassination on 27 October of that year

We know that in 2008 Nikol Pashinyan launched a Massive attack on the Armenian Government. Ten people were killed, and hundreds were encouraged to use whatever they had to attack the Government; Pashinyan went in Hiding for 6 Months, then surrendered and was sentenced to seven years, but later, Sargsyan gave him amnesty serving two years.

