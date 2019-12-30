Las Vegas: From Wally Sarkeesian Travel Book: Friday Evening event at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church Video.

Las Vegas: From Wally Sarkeesian Travel Book: Every Friday evening at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church. The Church members cook food, sing, dance, and enjoy their Armenian culture. We were delighted to take part by invitation of the church, We would like to thank the Archpriest Fr. Vahan Gosdanian – The Pastor and Hagop Havanjian active church member. Las Vegas Armenian community is rapidly growing We wish them all a very Happy New Year 2020…
