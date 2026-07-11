A group of greedy, evil, all-hating, and all-powerful people clinging to their chairs…

Picture by Wally Sarkeesian

Every normal person should be able to accept their failures and defeats. If you don’t accept them, but instead try to constantly inspire and convince people that you did everything right, that defeat is a victory, handing over the country to the enemy is a great success, denying your own history is a manifestation of courage, the result will be what we have in Armenia today…

Chaos, confusion, an upside-down reality… a group of greedy, evil, all-hating and all-powerful people clinging to their chairs… a confused society that doesn’t know what is good and what is bad, what to believe in, what to fear, whom to love and whom to hate…

From the moment he took office in 2018, Nikol Pashinyan began to make mistakes. At first, they were not big, they were not systematic, they were not noticeable to everyone. But they gradually grew, became terrible, turned into a real disaster and a big monstrous program…

When the time came for a great “defeat” and global failures, instead of admitting that he had completely failed, and the country was already losing, so it was time to leave, he put into practice the skills of a great manipulator, PR guy and began to convince (fool) the public that it was not a defeat, that failures were successes, that sovereignty was built at the cost of victims and losses…

Then he announced that the losses were actually achievements: “we lost Artsakh, we found Armenia”, besides, “how was Artsakh Armenian?” Then he tried to present the transfer of lands from Artsakh and Armenia as an inevitable regularity. Then he got entangled in the nonsense and lies he had told. We hand over one thing, so that there will be no war, so that there will be peace, and we hand over another, so that they will also be our

Source: Hraparak Daily”