The word of hatred was introduced by Nikol Pashinyan to the RA political field. He had taken the hammer and was running through the streets. Ishkhan Saghatelyan on Pashinyan’s proposal on cooperation

We said before the elections that if this government is reproduced, not only will the crisis not be overcome, but it will have new manifestations, because the root cause of the crisis has not been removed, the security and political crisis in the country continues. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the ARF Supreme Body and a member of the “Armenia Alliance”, said this today, speaking about Pashinyan’s reference to the decision of the Constitutional Court.

“The enemy is in the sovereign territory of Armenia today, it has more than a thousand soldiers, the security of our country is in serious question, therefore, if there are no people on the streets these days, it does not mean that the crisis is over,” Saghatelyan said.

It should be noted that Nikol Pashinyan said today during the Government sitting that this election became a way to resolve the internal political crisis for the first time in the history of Armenia.

Speaking about Pashinyan’s statement that in the post-election situation they are ready to cooperate, free from hate speech, violence, insult, Saghatelyan noted that first it should be clearly stated that the word hate was introduced by Nikol Pashinyan in the RA political field.

He’s all his power is built entirely on lies, he divided the society into “whites”, he took a hammer and ran through the streets, he said, “I will cut your paws, lay on the asphalt, break your jaw,” and so on. In other words, the word of hatred was spread by the number one official in Armenia, “he stressed.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan mentioned that before this statement Pashinyan should have made inquiries about his behavior, if he had done it, he should have taken two possible steps. According to Saghatelyan, the first is that first of all all the political prisoners who are now should have been released.

The other is that he still continues to spread hate speech through his “fakes”, YouTube pages, publish defamatory films and videos about us. As long as you have not done these two actions, you simply do not have the right to talk about a constructive relationship, the elimination of hate speech. So, all this is another show, he said nice words to the ears of some circles, but in the practical field, I am sure that there will be no change, because from the moment he refuses to spread hate speech and his main way of working, he will have problems. “Because his power is based on that,” said the member of the bloc.

Speaking about the future activities of taking the mandates, Ishkhan Saghatelyan reminded that they said that they would be a new quality opposition, they would use all the tools provided by the National Assembly to give new strength to the struggle they had started.

“We will use all the opportunities to set up a commission of inquiry, organize hearings, conduct inquiries, propose legislative changes. In this sense, we will do what is possible, but this does not mean that we will leave the street, because we are not in a standard, classical state, we have lost 75% of Artsakh, we have had huge human losses, we do not rule out the loss of statehood under this government. “Therefore, our steps and actions will be non-standard. In the classical sense, we will not go and sit in the National Assembly to ask questions, get answers, make speeches and this will limit our opposition activities,” he emphasized.