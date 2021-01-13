Russian Turkish war on Armenia MAP have been drawn

Russian daily newspaper Kommersant has published a map of transport corridors, including the railway, which was agreed upon by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders during the January 11 meeting in Moscow.

The railway will connect Armenia with Russia and Azerbaijan with Turkey.

Russia’s Kommersant has published a map of transport corridors and railways, which have been agreed upon by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. The article mentions that the document signed in Moscow seemed to be beneficial for all three parties. Azerbaijan needs a road to Nakhichevan, Turkey, Russia needs Turkey and Armenia, and Armenia needs Russia and Iran. “However, as a result of de facto negotiations, only Ilham Ali felt victorious. “Nikol Pashinyan, in his speech, did not focus on achievements, but on unresolved issues, first of all on Baku’s refusal to discuss the status of Nagorno Karabakh and the fate of prisoners of war,” the newspaper writes. Meanwhile, Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe Center and author of one of the leading historical books on Nagorno-Karabakh, The Garden of Thrones, said that “the most interesting part of the three countries’ talks remained behind closed doors” and the economic agenda came to the fore. just to present some result. “Pashinyan, no doubt, wanted to reach an agreement on the captives and the missing, but Ali is not interested in that yet. Ali is probably dissatisfied with the work of the peacekeeping mission, but Putin is not ready to compromise on this issue. What is left? “Sincere and common interest in the restoration of transport and railway roads,” the expert told Kommersant. However, de Waal notes that this program should be considered long-term ․ In order to implement it, not only infrastructure is needed, but also “political will, fundamental agreements, which are currently lacking.”