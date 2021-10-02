Peaceful protest of Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) outside Armenian Embassy in U.S. angers Lilit Makunts

A peaceful protest held by activists of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), the youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), outside the Armenian Embassy in the U.S. has angered Armenia’s new Ambassador Lilit Makunts, who has called the police on them.

First, the embassy staff asked AYF protesters to leave, however they refused to heed the call, claiming that they were not violating the law.

The embassy then told the Secret Service employees to disperse the protest.