Pashinyan sign away Armenian Territory to Russia and Azerbaijan Transportation Takeover

Statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation

We, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I. G. Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N. V. Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation V. V. Putin declare the following:

1. In order to implement paragraph 9 of the Statement of November 9, 2020 in terms of unblocking all economic and transport links in the region, the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin on the creation of a tripartite Working Group under the joint chairmanship of the Vice-Prime Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia is supported and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

2. The working group will hold the first meeting until January 30, 2021, based on the results of which it will form a list of the main areas of work arising from the implementation of paragraph 9 of the Statement, setting railway and road communications as priorities, and will also determine other areas as agreed between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic Armenia and the Russian Federation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties.

3. In order to implement the main directions of activity, the co-chairs of the Working Group will approve the composition of the expert subgroups in these areas from among the officials of the competent authorities and organizations of the Parties. The expert subgroups, within a month after the meeting of the Working Group, will present a list of projects with justification of the necessary resources and activities for their implementation and approval at the highest level by the Parties. 4. The Working Group, by March 1, 2021, will submit for approval at the highest level by the Parties a list and schedule for the implementation of measures involving the restoration and construction of new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for organizing, performing and ensuring the safety of international traffic carried out through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as transportations carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, which require crossing the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.