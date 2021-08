How Artsakh become victim to Pashinyan and Erdogan conspiracy puzzles,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that conditions for long-term peace have been established in the South Caucasus region, Anadolu news agency reported.

“With the end of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], conditions for long-term peace have been created in the region. If Armenia uses this opportunity, we will take the necessary steps,” said the Turkish leader.