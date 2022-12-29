Pashinyan 265 Lies, Telling a Lie has been turned into drinking a Glass of Water

At today’s government session, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he entered a school without warning, unexpectedly, by accident, and saw children sitting in the classroom during physical education class. Nikol Pashinyan calls this a shame. just Another Pashinyan Lies

And it is obvious to us that this is a simple lie. Nikol Pashinyan did not say which school he was in, which region, which community. Even none of the velvets publicizing their own and their superior’s breakfast posted about it on social media, there is not a single word about it on the websites of the government and the prime minister. And the prime minister is not an ordinary citizen who can enter any school by chance and no one will know about it. Not to mention, not a single step of the prime minister, who moves around the country with an army of bodyguards and deafening whistles of police cars, goes unnoticed. So, it is highly doubtful whether such a thing happened, or whether this is another simple lie, with which the public is distracted from important topics.

The world has left us alone against the aggression and harassment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist group, because it does not believe in today’s velvet rulers of Armenia, it sees simple lies a thousand times a day and has no guarantee that the velvets are telling the truth about the aggression and harassment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist group. :

At today’s government session, it was also decided to set aside 0.14 hectares of land for building a church in Tsakkar settlement of Martuni community of Gegharkunik marz. The church will be built with the funds of Petros Rubeni Poghosyan, a resident of the said community, philanthropist, 107 million drams.

Come on professor and don’t be crazy. Who needs the church, if those who sit at the helm of the country violate God’s commandments a thousand times a day, especially, do not kill and do not bear false witness.

Areg Margaryan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/fe79f22bd448bff9e084d0fafdb2a003?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

