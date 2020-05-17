Nikol Pashinyan: 75,000 Azeri soldiers joined the army of Nazi Germany during World War II

A few months ago Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the Armenian hero Garegin Njdeh a collaboration with the Nazis. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian revealed on Saturday May 16 that 75,000 Azeri soldiers were integrated into the German army of the Nazis during the Second World War!

“Garegin Njdeh was an officer and participated in the Russian army in the Balkan wars and was rewarded,” said Nikol Pachinian to counter charges against Aliyev. According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Baku is trying to diminish the role of Armenian participation in the Second World War. Pachinian has presented some evidence that 600,000 Armenians including 100,000 outside the Soviet Union participated in the Second World War and 300,000 died fighting against the Nazi invader. Recalling that 115 Armenians received the rank of general and 4 that of marshal. In the order of the classification of heroes of the Soviet Union during the Second World War, the Armenians come in 6th position. Which proves, according to Nikol Pachinian, their great role in the Victory of 1939-45.

“During the years of the Second World War 75,000 Azeris joined the armies of the legion of the Nazis with the creation of an Azeri legion within the German army” says Nikol Pachinian showing a document from the newspaper “Legion Azeri” published at the time. The Armenian Prime Minister said “Mahmad Amin Rasouzadé, one of the leaders of the first republic of Azerbaijan, collaborated with Nazi Germany”. He said that in 2014, on the orders of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 130th birthday of Rasouzadé was officially celebrated.

“I have presented this evidence publicly to demonstrate that the Azeri president, who presents himself as opposed to Nazism and who accuses Armenia, at the same time honors Azeri collaborators with the Nazi regime,” concludes Nikol Pachinian.

Krikor Amirzayan