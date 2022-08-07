Get to know you, Pashinyan slicing and dicing Armenia and Artsakh right on your face

Dear Armenians, as you can see, under our indifferent gaze, the Turk takes everything from us.

They took Hadrut, they took Shushi, they are taking Berdzor and Aghavno, they are going to take 6 villages near Tavush, then they will consider what they can take from Vardenis, Vaik, Lori is a good place, from Lori, they are not against taking Gyumri, Yerevan is theirs and theirs. So how will it be? Give, give, give… There is no peace. You give, they don’t shoot that day, two days later they shoot again so we give again. Do you know any other country like us that gives something every day?

Germany also capitulated. But the German didn’t behave like us. The capitulated government of Germany voluntarily went to the writer’s lap, other people came, put the state in order, and in the end, after demolishing a wall, they took over the rest of the country. And what did we do? We kept the capitulated and morally destroyed government on our heads, so that suddenly other people don’t come and try to stop the destruction of the country.

Meanwhile, they told us every day: drive this government, this is a government of defeat, every day they stay will be a new capitulation. We said no, it’s good like this… We said peace is better than war and chose Nikol, a symbol of shameful defeat. Would a capitulated German choose Hitler? If the Germans were a little more Armenian, Hitler would not have committed suicide. Hitler knew the Armenians well, the Armenians would have forgiven a scoundrel like him. And the Germans – no. And the Germans today have the most powerful state in Europe, and the Armenians have something you don’t know, from which they tear something every day.

Should we try to conduct a poll in Yerevan, who would you vote for if there were elections next Sunday? No… Why, are you afraid? It is already good that we are afraid. It means that we have begun to know ourselves. By the way, according to tradition, Socrates was impressed at a young age by the saying “Know thyself” (“Know thyself”) attributed to the Greek sage Cylon engraved in the Delphian temple, he accepted it as a call to recognize the essence of man, his nature, the meaning and purpose of his life, as a philosophical appeal. a starting point for meditation. Yes, a starting point, that is, a beginning, starting from which you will eventually understand your value.

As of now, we are not providing any value from ourselves. When they give you money and take you out of the house, what value are you talking about? When your blood relative is kicked out of the house, and you look at that scene with the eyes of a cow, what value is it about? And in moments like these, you slowly start to know yourself. There is no need to be offended, to remember the glorious past – that we liberated Artsakh… It is a lie, there is no such thing. Artsakh was liberated by our minority liberating Artsakh.

Let me make another suggestion. Let’s not be afraid and do something so that Berdzor and Aghavno are not emptied. Yes, let’s do something and not watch with a cow’s eye how an outcast gives Armenians time to leave their native homes. Let’s go to military commissariats, enlist, demand weapons, go to Berdzor, Aghavno, stand by our compatriots. Won’t they leave? Who, Nicole? Will he not leave her? Who is asking him? We will drive. Are you saying we can’t? We are few? Well, we are few, and we can’t drive a single capitulant Nikol to keep the homeland, why do we have such a high opinion of ourselves?

Dear Armenians, today we are the ones mixing water with the blood of our 5 thousand lion boys, that’s who we are.

Edik Andreasyan

