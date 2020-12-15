Artsakh: NATO’s and ISRAEL Destruction of Christians; War on Armenians

ASBMilitary/14 Dec/- On September 27th, a war which was prepared for months by NATO and Azerbaijan – has started. Turkish Military Elite Forces led one of the first few attacks in the southern direction of the conflict, which at that time- was unknown. This information about direct Turkish involvement only started to come out towards the end of the conflict. Turkey is a member of NATO, therefore they’re bound to stick to International law, after all, that’s what NATO was created for. – or you’d think.. if you get your news from mainstream media.

The wars in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan are fierce. They are damaging, deadly and criminal. Soldiers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were dying in the same numbers as forces involved in those wars – with the difference being that Armenian and Azerbaijani losses reached the Iraq/Syria/Afghanistan numbers in 6 weeks, as opposed to 2 decades. Shocking, you think? Unfortunately, it is not shocking. Armenians were outnumbered 5:1 during this entire conflict. Armenian units did not have enough men when it came to direct confrontations with Azeri/Turkish forces. Yet, on the ground, Armenians did more damage than the Azerbaijani/Turkish side. Azerbaijan’s victory is solely based on NATO’s arms and its allies. Turkey and Israel were the 2 main parties providing Azerbaijan with advanced weapons, especially in the case of Israelis. Israel provided Azerbaijan with very advanced, automated systems. Turkey, not so much advanced, but very damaging without proper defences, which was exactly the case for the Armenian side. NATO’s TB2 drones would sneak up on unsuspecting soldiers and kill them by the dozens. These drones were operated by Turkish personnel in Azerbaijan – from remote control stations. Of course, we can’t forget to mention that Turkey paid thousands of jihadists from Syria and brought them to Azerbaijan, to fight against Armenia.

Silenced Humanitarian Crisis

The war wasn’t just very damaging in terms of casualties, it was extremely damaging in the humanitarian sense. As fierce as the wars in the Middle East are, this one was worse in many ways. In Iraq & Syria, people had places to hide. Fighting was concentrated to certain cities. There were cities where the population could be certain that they are safe from bombings and fighting. They could get in their cars and drive out of the city to leave the zone of conflict. The wars in the MENA region were mostly what you can call “locally displacing” However, the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was very, very different. The munitions used against the people or Artsakh were fierce. Much heavier and much more dangerous than what you’d typically see in Iraq or Syria. Turks and Azeris bombed civilian areas so many times per day, that at one point, we set up automated alerts which we could trigger at the second of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh – being decimated with cluster munitions. This was happening so often, that the reports started to lose attention after 2 weeks. It was normal, it became expected. That’s how the people of Stepanakert lived- nights spent in bunkers with kids and elderly. At any point in time, whether it was 2 PM or 1 AM, air-raid sirens would go off and the civilians, if they were lucky enough, had to escape into bunkers from incoming cluster munitions.

People in Artsakh had nowhere to go. Nowhere in Artsakh was safe. Turkish drone operators went as far as targeting civilian vehicles fleeing from their homes on public roads- the drone attacks are strong enough to blow any vehicle into pieces and make a human into a rag doll – in the best case scenario – often times, the corpses are not even recognizable.

Around 165.000 people were displaced during the conflict. That’s 55% of the population of Artsakh. Those are truly terrifying numbers. Only 25.000 people have returned back to Armenian-controlled territory of Artsakh following the trilateral peace agreement between the 2 warring parties. Many fear living side by side with Azerbaijanis due to acts of terrorism against Armenian civilians by the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces- as well as Azerbaijani civilians themselves. The people of Artsakh refuse to return back to their land out of fear of being tortured and murdered. Mainstream media painted this as a short conflict which expelled the “occupying party” from the “native territories of Azerbaijan”

Armenian history in Artsakh dates back to 189 BC. Monuments in Artsakh today reach back to only the Middle Ages – Because most of them were destroyed in previous conflicts in attempts to erase Armenian history of Artsakh.

Artsakh (Armenian: Արցախ, romanized: Arts’akh, pronounced [ɑɾˈtsʰɑχ]) was the tenth province (nahang) of the Kingdom of Armenia from 189 BC until 387 AD. Much of the historic province of Artsakh presently overlaps with the modern-day region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Artsakh became a major stronghold for Armenian missionaries to proclaim the Christian Gospel to neighboring countries from as early as 301 AD. In the 5th century, Christian culture flourished in Artsakh. Around 410 Mesrop Mashtots opened at Amaras the first Armenian school. Later, more schools were opened in Artsakh.

Armenia became the first country to adopt Christianity – all the way back in 301 AD, when St. Gregory the Illuminator converted the Arsacid king Tiridates III.

As you can imagine, Armenia and Artsakh itself are very, very important to Christianity as a whole. Yet, the western world, which is Christian and claims to follow the bible, swears on the bible in court of law- stood by and supported the destruction of Armenian history in Artsakh- in the name of military presence of NATO and standing with the economically more viable Azerbaijanis.

Armenian Churches, monasteries & various Christian monuments in Artsakh carry a huge part of Christian history not just for Armenia, but for the entire world. Turkish and Azerbaijani forces started vandalizing and destroying Christian monuments right at the point of entry into the captured cities of Artsakh. In ISIS-like behaviour, they’d get on the rooftops of churches, destroy the holy cross and scream “Allahu Akbar” while holding Azerbaijani flag in some cases.

Azerbaijani hatred for Armenians as a race – as well as their undeniable proof of Christian history in Artsakh- goes as deep as destroying their GRAVES. You read that correctly – their graves. Armenian families fleeing from the savagery of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were forced to take the corpses of their family members with them. If you think this statement is exaggerated, visit @ASBMilitary on Twitter for the traumatizing footages of Armenian families digging out caskets of their loved ones and loading them into vans.

Below, you’ll see the desperate and outrageous actions of the Azerbaijani Military towards Armenian graves and monuments- in desperate attempts to nullify Christian history in Artsakh and satisfy their need for aggression towards Armenians.

These examples could go on, and on. We’d need multiple articles to cover the criminal actions and cultural genocide that’s being done towards Armenians and the history of Christianity itself – all in the name of western political ambitions.

The Armenian people are struggling to be heard. In 2020, where information is readily available to anyone who seeks it- people remain blind to senseless paid-for propaganda by Turkish and Azeri corporations & western mainstream media who are desperately trying to change the narrative of the events in Artsakh.

Armenians are now silenced and their history is slowly but surely being wiped away from Artsakh, as well as the history of Christians worldwide. What will you do? Will you speak up and raise awareness? Will you tell your friends and family about Artsakh?

Don’t remain silent. Raise your voice about Armenians.