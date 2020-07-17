Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, Nakhichevan also came under Azerbaijani fire at night – MoD Video

The Azerbaijani forces opened fire along the entire border with Armenia overnight, releasing nearly 120 shots mostly from firearms, including weapons of large calibers, Armenian Ministry of Defense (MoD) representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a press briefing on Friday, adding heavy artillery was not used at night.

In Hovhannisyan’s words, the shots were fired not only as part of the military operations in Tavush Province, but also along the entire border zone, including in the direction of the town of Noyemberyan.

The army corps in Gegharkunik Province and Nakhichevan also came under Azerbaijani gunfire overnight, he said, adding, however, no military operations were reported.

Hovhannisyan stated the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have significantly reduced, adding the situation is relatively calm at the moment.

Separately, he said 10 out of the 20 wounded Armenian servicemen who required medical care more or less continue to undergo treatment. Five of them are in serious condition, while one soldier remains in critical condition, the representative added.