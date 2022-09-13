Armenian province governor: The situation is tense, we have 43 wounded

The situation in the province is tense. There is intense fighting in the Sotq, Verin Shorzha, and Agbradzor areas, the Governor of Gegharkunik province Karen Sargsyan told Radio Liberty.
According to him, when a cease-fire was announced in the morning, there were no shots fired for almost 40 minutes, but they resumed and are still going on.
“We have no information about civilian casualties. There are wounded among representatives of our troops. At the moment they are in Martuni, there are also those who were taken from Martuni to Yerevan. We have 43 wounded by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” Sargsyan said.
As for the death toll, according to the governor, there were four people killed in the morning. There is no evacuation of the population in the province. “There was no evacuation as such, we just helped people who wished to do so to leave,” he concluded.
Comments
Ani says
The Iranian military needs to step in since it said that Azerbaijan could not change the borders of Armenia.
At least Iranian and NATO military observers should be brought in to the front lines.
Of course, Russia is doing nothing. It is betraying Armenia but lots of Armenians still believe in Russia.
Russia believes betraying Armenia is in its best interests.