Armenian province governor: The situation is tense, we have 43 wounded

The situation in the province is tense. There is intense fighting in the Sotq, Verin Shorzha, and Agbradzor areas, the Governor of Gegharkunik province Karen Sargsyan told Radio Liberty.

According to him, when a cease-fire was announced in the morning, there were no shots fired for almost 40 minutes, but they resumed and are still going on.

“We have no information about civilian casualties. There are wounded among representatives of our troops. At the moment they are in Martuni, there are also those who were taken from Martuni to Yerevan. We have 43 wounded by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” Sargsyan said.

As for the death toll, according to the governor, there were four people killed in the morning. There is no evacuation of the population in the province. “There was no evacuation as such, we just helped people who wished to do so to leave,” he concluded.