Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: There is good reason to believe that the 44-day Karabakh war defeat was planned

There are serious grounds to believe that the defeat in the 44-day Karabakh war was planned. The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, expressed such an opinion at Thursday’s press conference for Russian media, Sputnik-Armenia reports.

“Both during the war and especially after the war, very serious doubts emerged about the actions of the [Armenian] authorities, and of the prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan], personally. Suspicions arose in me, two colonel generals, the third president [Serzh Sargsyan], and other groups of people,” Kocharyan said.

According to him, there is no reasonable explanation for any question that arose. “It is not normal when the government cannot give any reasonable explanation. For example, why was the general mobilization—which presupposed the replenishment of the armed forces—stopped on the third day of the war? Why did the prime minister not accept on October 19 [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s proposal, knowing on the fourth day of the war that we would lose the war (as reported by the General Staff)?,” Kocharyan said.