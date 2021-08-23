100 ARMENIANS WHO CHANGED THE WORLD

Armenians are an ancient nation whose sons and daughters have made quite an impact on the human history. Science, art, politics, finance – you’d be hard pressed to find a field, in which Armenian men and women don’t thrive. Their talents have made our world a much better place, so here are their names for the grateful descendants to remember*!

Galvanized Eastern Armenian as a separate dialect.

One of the foremost economists alive today.

Developed the tricolor principle eventually used to create color television.

The second Armenian in the Church’s 2,000-year-long history to be made a cardinal.

One of the most respected female Italian writers.

The only male tennis player in history to achieve a Career Super Grand Slam.

The most renowned artist of seascapes in history.

One of the most prominent economists of the 20th century.

Together, they founded the Armenian Academy of Sciences.

The honorary consul of the first Republic of Armenia to Japan.

Fourth highest-rated chess player in history.

Created the first jazz album and the established the 12” LP format as industry standard.

One of France’s most popular singers.

Awarded the honor of People’s Artist of the USSR.

The Soviet counterpart of the American supercomputer developer Seymour Cray.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Peabody Award.

Insisted on using observation and reason as the means to establish knowledge and procedure.

Awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for his book of poetry “Ozone Journal.”

Benefactors of many philanthropic projects through their Boghossian Foundation.

A successful publishing executive.

Lobbied the United States for the creation of an independent Armenian state and established ACIA, a precursor to ANCA.

A leading voice of the Armenian Nation.

One of the bestselling recording artists of all time.

Father of organic photochemistry and a prophet of solar energy.

The visionary inventor of the first magnetic scanning machine, now known as MRI.

Remembered for blazing a path for women in the United States military.

Potential US vice president candidate and ally of the anti-apartheid movement.

French politician who has held several elective and appointed positions, from minister to parliamentarian to mayor.

Founder and editor of the Agos newspaper in Turkey, gunned down for his work.

Founded Futures, Inc., one of the first publicly-held commodity funds.

Nominated for two Academy Awards, including for Best Director.

First female Chief Justice in New Zealand.

Dedicated his life to petitioning for freedom of Armenia.

One of the wealthiest individuals in South America.

The man behind the world-famous Gagosian Galleries.

Taught some of the best violinists in the world.

Awarded the highest prize in the Soviet Union for art.

Former journalist for the BBC and the only American ever to anchor its BBC World News.

A major figure in surrealism and one of the founders of abstract expressionism.

Turkey’s most renowned photographer.

Founded the Byurakan Observatory in Armenia, an important center of astronomical research.

Reorganized the empire and strengthened its military.

One of the first stars of American silent film.

A prominent horticulturist and the first woman to create the first hybrid orchid.

An original and prolific artist in 20th century America.

The four Hovnanian brothers – Jirair, Kevork, Hirair and Vahak – are staples in the homebuilding world.

Debuted with their first feature film at the age of 21 to great critical acclaim.

A well-known foreign affairs journalist for the Washington Post and author of several books.

Highest-ranking Armenian-American military official in U.S. history.

Seventeen-time world champion finswimmer and fearless savior of many lives.

Known for his portraits of Winston Churchill, Ernest Hemingway, Mother Teresa, Walt Disney, Audrey Hepburn, Muhammad Ali, Fidel Castro and Dwight Eisenhower, among many others.

Considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time.

First woman to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University; original charter student member of Society of Women Engineers; first woman to receive the Egleston Medal.

Produced “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”

The first professor of plastic surgery at Harvard Medical School.

A blind oudist well-known to fans of folk music in Turkey.

Created the Las Vegas we know today.

A pioneer and advocate of the “right-to-die” movement known as “Dr. Death.”

Authored several compositions, including the “Gayane” ballet, which was used in the Stanley Kubrick film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Some of his other famous works are “Sabre Dance” and “Spartacus.”

A political strategist who has served as an adviser on nine presidential campaigns.

As catholicos he gave authority and energy to the idea that Armenians should be free, playing no small part in their eventual liberation.

Instrumental in recording and saving vast swathes of Armenian culture that may have otherwise been lost.

Alternatively referred to as the “Prince of Persia,” the “Elvis of Persia” and Iran’s “King of Pop.”

Recipient of Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award and director of one of the first movies with sound.

The inventor of the Delta faucet.

A poet opposed to violence until arrested and imprisoned for being a communist.

An oil baron and one of the wealthiest men of the early 20th century.

The alphabet was the key that allowed Armenians to preserve their culture and identity, thus lending them exceptional longevity.

Came to emobody a unified Armenian Nation.

One of highest-ranking officials who served – and survived – four secretaries general.

Director of the orphan choir known as the “Arba Lijoch.”

Expelled the Goths and reestablished Emperor Justinian’s rule.

Instrumental in laying the foundation of the independent Egyptian state.

Shaped an ideology that continues to influence Armenian thinkers, politicians and leaders to this day.

A dedicated proponent of the liberation of Armenians from Ottoman and Persian rule.

The “General of the Armenians” who fought during Genocide and the First Republic and raised funds for Armenian war refugees.

Authored “The Complete Joy of Homebrewing,” a work that sparked the craft beer revolution.

One of the most acclaimed directors of the Soviet Union.

Created several famous works of art that adorn buildings, parks and museum halls.

World chess champion for seven consecutive years.

Crowned champion four times.

Credited with initiating what would later come to be known as the “Zartonk,” or “Awakening,” during which Armenians reasoned toward the necessity of a free Armenian state.

A decorated officer in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps of the United States Army.

Published dozens of novels, short stories and plays, including “The Human Comedy,” “The Daring Young Man on the Flying Trapeze,” “My Name is Aram,” “The Time of Your Life.”

The ambassador of Mexico to the United States.

Renowned for the timeless music he created.

Established the Mekhitarist Order, an exclusively Armenian subsidiary within the Catholic Church.

The prolific mastermind behind the ATM, exercise bikes and color x-rays.

Representative for California’s 14th congressional district.

The man who taught and inspired Stephen Hawking

Propelled to fame with the success of “System of a Down,” Tankian led the effort in leveraging the band’s worldwide renown for the cause of Armenian Genocide recognition.

Registered one of the highest winning percentages, 6th all-time, in the sport.

Killed Mehmet Talaat Pasha in Berlin as part of “Operation Nemesis.”

A founder of the solar observatory at the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran.

Ruler of Greater Armenia, the strongest state east of the Roman Republic

Grammy Award-winning folk musician renowned for his avant-garde style.

Nominated for a Palme d’Or and Academy Award, winner of a César.

The only woman on the Young Turk list of Armenians to be deported and killed on April 24, 1915.

An imposing and defiant voice of the Armenian community in the Ottoman Empire.

An artist and significant figure in the history of Los Angeles art scene, owner of the Zorthian Ranch.*All names are listed in alphabetical order.