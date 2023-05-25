Yerevan: “Publication”. Nikol Pashinyan is recruiting “accomplices”.

Lusine Shahverdyan

Nikol Pashinyan, who has stated on various occasions that he is ready to stand under the wall of shooting, has declared a “recruitment” of accomplices in the process of drawing the last lines of the surrender of Artsakh. Yesterday we were informed that he ordered everyone in the CP to publicly repeat the anti-Armenian and anti-Artsakh thoughts he voiced at the last press conference, one by one, in order not to bear the responsibility alone, but to form a field of collective responsibility. With that, no one in the CP will think of filing a dispute against him or developing a plan to remove him later.

As is known, at the May 22 press conference, the Prime Minister of Armenia announced that Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan’s 86.6 thousand square kilometers, which also includes Nagorno Karabakh and the so-called enclaves located in the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Yesterday, the parliamentary heavy artillery was already on the scene. Ditsuk, NA Vice President Hakob Arshakyan conveyed to the journalists through his akhrannik that the boss wants to give a briefing. What he had to say coincided one by one with Pashinyan’s statements. Moreover, Arshakyan even threatened all those who would dare to go out on the streets and fight against the authorities on the issue of handing over Artsakh or, as Prince Saghatelyan said, rebel. “If they say something, let them explain it. What is the rebellion, if it is a demonstration, then it is authorized, there is no problem, and if it is an illegal mechanism, then the legal system of Armenia has proven and will prove that it works, they will receive a direct and adequate answer.

We asked Arshakyan how Armenia recognizes Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, if there is a decision of the RA Supreme Council prohibiting it. Answered. “Armenia has never followed that decision. They accepted the decision and did the opposite. The only case that was consistent with that decision was the phrase “Artsakh is Armenia, and that’s it.” We reminded that Pashinyan declared that any solution to the issue should be acceptable to the people of Artsakh, while now Artsakh does not agree. In response, Arshakyan stated that he had not heard such a thing.

Let’s notice that in the interviews of CP members, the idea that their actions, and especially Pashinyan’s, are acceptable for the people of Armenia, because they have a vote of confidence. However, 2 years have passed since 2021, when the government got a vote with promises to de-occupy Shushi and Hadrut, to resolve the status of Artsakh. to the question: if they are sure that they have the support of the people, why don’t they solve the issue through a referendum, especially since Pashinyan has repeatedly stated that he will solve it with the people? This question was unwanted for Arshakyan, he said that he could not “say much” on that topic.

Gurgen Arsenyan, one of the Artsakh deputies of the faction, reaffirmed his previous scandalous statement that we will have to give up 120,000 in order to save 3 million. He compared the Armenians of Artsakh with the Armenians of Glendale and Australia. “Our compatriots live in Artsakh, Armenians live in Javakhk, Beirut, Glendale, Australia. The primary task of our statesmen is serving the interests of the Republic of Armenia, protecting the Republic of Armenia. In this historical part, we all face that dilemma, when our mind and heart begin to contradict each other. Sometimes the protection of the state interests of Armenia does not coincide with the algorithm of national interests of Armenians. Our team implements the policy that is useful for Armenia,” Arsenyan said.

The next person to voluntarily throw himself into the arms of the journalists was Gevorg Papoyan, the vice president of the CP Department, and he tried to catch the people’s fear with the threat of a new war. “The people and the political system must make a choice between peace and war, including war against Turkey and Azerbaijan. Considering the current state of the Russian Federation, can you imagine what the amount of possible support could be in the event of a war? You know what the world thinks about the Artsakh issue. What do Iran, France, the USA and the world in general think about territorial integrity and self-determination of nations,” he said, putting the people to a choice. “Are we going to war with the consequences arising from it, and let everyone imagine what kind of consequences it will have for RA, for Artsakh Armenians and, in general, for the independence of RA, or are we going on the path of peace, protecting RA sovereignty, security, the price of the Armenian people living on this land, the Armenian people’s right to live in Artsakh?” By the way, Hakob Arshakyan answered our question: will there be guarantees that there will be no war after the signing of the contract? “Is there a guarantee that the peace agreement will be long-lasting and security will be ensured in the region?” It depends on what international mechanisms and guarantees there will be. Not going that way will mean temporary escalations and a “creeping” war. We don’t want that.” that the peace agreement will be long-lasting and security will be ensured in the region. It depends on what international mechanisms and guarantees there will be. Not going that way will mean temporary escalations and a “creeping” war. We don’t want that.” that the peace agreement will be long-lasting and security will be ensured in the region. It depends on what international mechanisms and guarantees there will be. Not going that way will mean temporary escalations and a “creeping” war. We don’t want that.”

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/055a61526e0c3f9f549f24717c0ab360?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

