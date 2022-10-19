YEREVAN: “Publication”. Edgar Ghazaryan, a politician, ex-ambassador, and ex-head of the CC staff, was beaten yesterday morning on the porch

the handwriting of Pashinyan authorities. by repressions, beatings, intimidation, instigating illegal crimes and imprisoning people, blackmailing, firing, and threatening to send them to the front to try to oppress and silence those who speak against them

Edgar Ghazaryan, a politician, ex-ambassador, and ex-head of the CC staff, was beaten yesterday morning in the porch of his house.

He is one of the sharpest critics of this government, he has always stood out for his active opposition activities, sharp posts and statements against Nikol Pashinyan and his team. These authorities decided that the only way to silence Edgar Ghazaryan is not to do their right work, not to lead the country to destruction, but to beat Edgar Ghazaryan so that he will be afraid and stop speaking against them.

His relatives told us that in the morning, Edgar was returning from the barber shop, when two people were standing on the porch, and without saying anything, they attacked him, threw him to the ground, and kicked him in the head. Ghazaryan was taken to “Erebuni” medical center, where he was stitched on the head and examined. Fortunately, life is not threatened.

Edgar Ghazaryan’s case, unfortunately, is not the only one in “New Armenia” brought by Nikol Pashinyan, when they attack and beat active persons with oppositional views for obvious political purposes. Back in February 2021, Harutyun Tsaturyan, known by the nickname “Tsit”, was attacked in Charentsavan, again with the same handwriting. Harut was also attacked in the porch of the house, instead of two, there were four or five people, armed with batons, masked, they again threw him to the ground and hit him on the head. Harut was taken to Yerevan’s “Heratsi” University Hospital number one, where ten stitches were placed on his head. Harutyun Tsaturyan is an active oppositionist, from the Kocharian wing, he has always stood out for his sharp posts, the result of which was that he ended up in the hospital and was saved from death because he received serious injuries.

Moreover, there were suspicions that they wanted to kill him, not just scare him, but in circumstances beyond their control, they did not complete the crime. More than a year has passed since the incident, but the law enforcement agencies have not done anything: they have not found the beaters, they have not charged anyone. Most likely, in the case of Edgar Ghazaryan, the criminals will remain unpunished, the police will again “not be able” to find the culprits, and if they do, the investigative bodies will not find “sufficient grounds” to detain them in order to bring them to court and punish them.

Harutyun Tsaturyan told us that the case is suspended, nothing has been done, no one has been punished. Then, speaking about the incident of Edgar Ghazaryan’s beating, he added: “The handwriting is the same.”

And this is the handwriting of these authorities. by repressions, beatings, intimidation, instigating illegal crimes and imprisoning people, blackmailing, firing and threatening to send them to the front to try to oppress and silence those who speak against them, so that no one dares to speak out about their mistakes, to tell the truth to their faces, to remind them who they are. , with what promises they came and what trouble they brought to our country and people. On the other hand, clearly ordering and encourage serious crimes and not “finding” their “own” criminals.

