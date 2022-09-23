With those words, Pashinyan handed over Artsakh to Azerbaijan from the highest international platform. Silk Hakobyan

Koryun Simonyan

According to Metaxe Hakobyan, a deputy of the opposition “Ardarutyun” faction of the Artsakh parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed over Artsakh from the UN high chair when he spoke about the rights of “Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh”. Let’s remind that Pashinyan announced the following:

“One of the crucial factors of regional stability is the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where the rights and security of the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will be addressed and guaranteed.”

In a conversation with Hraparak, Hakobyan said that this is a continuation of Pashinyan’s previous statements.

“I don’t think it was something unexpected, because this is not the first time he said it, and the important fact here was that he, in fact, is again keeping the statement he made about “lowering the bar on the Artsakh issue”, and again says: “Safety of the people of Karabakh”. This time, he stated on a larger international platform that the Artsakh issue was actually closed as Aliyev says, that is, as a result of the war, and the Armenian authorities are not going to take any steps to change that direction. That expression can be perceived as the cruelest, most hostile consequence from the lips of the first person of Armenia, and as a result of what he said, Artsakh is simply surrendered to Azerbaijan by the hands of the current authorities of Armenia. They hand over Artsakh to Azerbaijan, because there can be no other interpretation of that word. and if suddenly one day they say that we misunderstood, it will be another cynicism and insolence. With those words, he handed over Artsakh to Azerbaijan from the highest international platform,” said Hakobyan.

We asked the deputy if it is excluded that Pashinyan, when he says “security and rights of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh”, means the right to self-determination.

“Definitely, he already talked about it in the spring. He distorted the right of self-determination in all aspects, saying that such a thing cannot happen, after all, “Azeris can also use that right of self-determination”, I quote his words, even though we know that when the referendum was held, Azerbaijanis they did not exist, they did not participate, that is, it is merely the right of self-determination of Armenians. He made it clear to him step by step that he does not hide the fact that he is openly handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan, and it is not new that he does not accept the right of self-determination of Armenians in Artsakh, he started talking about it a long time ago,” answered the deputy.

We also asked Metakse Hakobyan what response Pashinyan’s statement received from the Artsakh authorities.

“I haven’t seen any reaction from the Artsakh authorities. I don’t know if they are excited or not. everywhere, on every occasion, on all possible platforms, they emphasize that there is no document in any case, and Nikol Pashinyan assured them so, and they try to calm the people that way, but the people, the opposition MPs, sober people understand very well that Nikol Pashinyan’s the ignorant, naive or his partner can believe what he says, because for 4 years now we have seen that he says something, does the complete opposite, which is not in the interests of either Armenia or Artsakh, oh nor in the interests of the Armenian people.”