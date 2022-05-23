What did Aliyev and Pashinyan agree on in Brussels?

Pashinyan finally Achieved his Turkish Dream of Turkification of Armenia and Artsakh was almost done

In the third round of negotiations between Ilham Ali and Nikol Pashinyan “Brussels’s meter” is over.

Pashinyan achieve his Turkish Dream

The talks lasted for five hours, and were closely watched not only in Armenia and Azerbaijan but also in Moscow, Washington, and Brussels. And despite the protests in Armenia, Pashinyan went and reached agreements with the President of Azerbaijan on pro-Azerbaijani issues. The result of the negotiations was assessed by the President of the European Council Charles Michel as a sensational-historical one, in which the EU leader himself played a significant role. According to preliminary data, Aliyev and Pashinyan have reached an agreement on the following six issues.

Agreement on the delimitation of the First Border and the first joint sitting of the Security Committee. The specific agenda of the meeting has also been made public.

Second

Agreed on the implementation of measures to unblock transport communications. They agreed on the principles regulating the transit through the Syunik corridor (Michel’s statement mentions the name of the transit route – West Azerbaijan – Nakhichevan – ed.), As well as international transportation through the transport infrastructure of the two.

Third

Ali and Pashinyan agreed on the rules of border management, security, customs duties and international transportation. In the coming days, the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue consultations on the agreements reached.

Fourth

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries is planned. The meeting will take place in the coming weeks. The topic of Bayramov և Mirzoyan’s negotiations, the final “peace” agreement, has been published.

Fifth

, the EU has committed itself to joining the process through the Economic Advisory Group. The Azerbaijani side expects European assistance in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Sixth

, Ali and Pashinyan “reached an understanding” on the demining of the liberated territories and the investigation of the case of the missing during the Karabakh wars.

Both the presidents of Azerbaijan and Charles Michel were satisfied with the outcome of the talks.

Naira Vanyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/0bb26597dd1cc57eff7b0a6973b6fb49?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»