US proposing to impose sanctions on Turkey for human rights violations

Democrat senators call for US sanctions against Turkey for human rights abuses, according to the website of one of the authors of the respective initiative, Ed Markey.

The 19-page bill, co-authored also by Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will be aimed at Turkish government officials who are responsible for politically motivated arrests, restrictions on freedom of expression on social media, and other internationally recognized gross human rights abuses.

With this bill, the US Secretary of State is called on to “provide assistance to civil society organizations in Turkey that work to secure the release of prisoners of conscience and political prisoners in Turkey.”

The document also says that Turkey must halt its “indiscriminate detention and prosecution of lawyers, judges, and prosecutors.”