US presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact

US presidential candidate Joe Biden is concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for a ceasefire. As reports “Armenpress”, this was reported by RIA Novosti, referring to the message spread by Biden’s office.

“I am deeply concerned about the outbreak of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for an immediate de-escalation of the situation, the resumption of the ceasefire, the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Biden said in a statement.

According to Biden, the United States should insist on increasing the number of observers on the line of contact. He added that the United States should review its aid programs to ensure that no military equipment is used to attack.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has 16 victims, more than 100 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert. Martial law and general mobilization have been declared in the Republic of Armenia. As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 200 casualties. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 27 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear-end combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored vehicles.