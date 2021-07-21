Two countries with one Enemy, Two leaders one capitulate the other build alliance stood up to the enemy… Video

By Wally Sarkeesian
See below: Comparing Greece PM Credentials to Armenian PM you will understand why Armenia lost the war
How Greece with well educated strong Business and political background Prime minister Build the economy, Military and created Alliance with neighboring countries stood up to the Enemy Turkey, Thanks to Greece intelligent voter for choosing the right person for the right job…
While Armenian voters choose A Prime Minister with no Business experience, no military experience no diplomatice experience no higher education. just because Pashinyan told them that the former government are “Corrupt” and planted the seeds of hatred into Armenian people very successfully… instate the Prime Minister they choose concentrating on the enemy building advance military creating alliance with other countries he concentrated by attacking and focusing on his local political opponent with vengent… Yet been in power for 3 years he never prove any major corruption that worthy of his fake so call revolution…
Consequently Armenia was badly defeated lost vast majority of land thousands dead and injured soldiers half the army destroyed and daily Azerbaijani attack on Armenian border villages and holding hundreds of Armenian POW. unfortunately the same Armenian Voters During 2021 election had the opportunity to choose from 25 political parties candidates unfortunately they choose the same capitulator and re elect him as Prime Minister moreover with landslide victory for the second term… sorry to say but this speak volume about some of Armenian voters intelligent… “Elections have consequences and leadership make or break a country” this is not the first time some of these Armenians in Armenia screw up after 1918 first republic 1920 these Same Armenians decided to join communist Russia and become part of USSR for 75 Years then again when soviet union collapse all most all countries under soviet union left some with blood they become part of west yet again Armenian stayed with Russia until today yes they keep calling independent Armenia no sorry it is “COLONY” consequently Russia yank all factories from Armenia told Armenians if you want job come to Moscow since then Armenia is really a Russian colony…
H could a person be reelected with this much crime
Artsakh’s 75 % 187 village 6 towns 9396 displaced families 38154 citizens 107 schools given away 17 kindergarten Committed Monasteries and churches 161591 cross stone Handed Berder castles sanctuary 394000 historical cultural monuments 12 museum 20345 exhibition The numbers of captive victims and missing persons are not clear yet. 688761 votes received in the parliamentary extraordinary elections.Political Nonsense, 688761 citizens???
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
President of New Democracy (N.D.)
Member of Parliament Athens B2 Constituency (West)
Political scientist – Economist Studies: Bachelor degree in Social Studies, summa cum laude, from Harvard University in 1990. MA in International Relations from Stanford University (focus on issues surrounding European integration) in 1993. MBA from Harvard
In 1986, he graduated from Athens College. From 1986 to 1990, he attended Harvard University and earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies, receiving the Hoopes Prize. From 1992 to 1993 he attended Stanford University, earning a Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy. From 1993 to 1995, he attended Harvard Business School, where he earned an MBA.[7]
Business School in 1995. Foreign Languages: English, French, and German
Parliamentary Activities
He was elected to parliament with New Democracy in the March 2004 elections. He was reelected in the general election of 2004, 2007 and 2009.
He is a member of the Trade and Development and European Affairs committees. He is the President of the Greek-Finnish parliamentary friendship group.
Political/Social Activities
Kyriakos has served as the chairman of the board of the Constanine Mitsotakis Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the historical archives of the former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis. During his studies at Harvard he received the Hoopes and Tocqueville prizes for outstanding undergraduate thesis on the subject of US foreign policy towards Greece. In January 2003 he was nominated by the World Economic Forum as a Global Leader of Tomorrow (GLT). He writes frequently for leading Greek newspapers on issues ranging from foreign policy to economic affairs
Professional career
From 1990 to 1991 Kyriakos Mitsotakis worked as a financial analyst at the corporate finance division of Chase Bank in London. From 1991 to 1992, Mitsotakis returned to Greece and joined the Hellenic Army to fulfil his mandatory national service obligations. From 1995 to 1997, and following the completion of his post-graduate studies, he was employed by the consultancy McKinsey & Company in London, focusing primarily on the telecommunications and financial services industries. From 1997 to 1999 he worked for Alpha Ventures, a private equity subsidiary of Alpha Bank, as a senior investment officer, executing venture capital and private equity transactions. In 1999 he founded NBG Venture Capital, the private equity and venture capital subsidiary of the National Bank of Greece, and acted as its CEO, managing its portfolio and executing transactions in Greece and the Balkans, until April 2003, when he resigned to pursue a career in politics.[7]
In January 2003 he was nominated by the World Economic Forum as a global leader of tomorrow.[8]
From 1995 to 1997, he went to London and went to the consultancy McKinsey & Company. He later returned to Greece where he worked at Alpha Ventures, a private equity subsidiary of Alpha Bank. He continued with the National Bank of Greece group, as managing director of NBG Venture Capital.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kyriakos_Mitsotakis
Nikol Pashinyan
Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia
Born on June 1, 1975 in Idjevan, he graduated from Idjevan Secondary School N1.
In 1991-1995, he studied at the Yerevan State University. In the fifth year of graduation, he was dismissed from the YSU for bad behavior.
No Business experience, Did not serve in Military nor have any military experience, No diplomatic experience No foreign relation experience, Zero higher education.
Since 1992, he had been actively engaged in journalism. He was on the staff of Dprutyun, Hayastan, Lragir, Lragir-Or and Molorak newspapers. In 1998, he founded Oragir daily, which was closed down by a court decision in 1999 for political reasons.
In 1999, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Haykakan Zhamanak daily and held the post until 2012.
In August, 1999, he was sentenced to one year in prison for political motives. Later, at the request of international and Armenian journalists, the Court of Appeals delayed the imprisonment for a year. As a result, the imprisonment was never enforced.
In 2007, he was founding member of Alternative public-political association. He headed the proportional list of Impeachment alliance in the parliamentary elections of 2007.
During the 2008 presidential election, he was member of presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s campaign headquarters.
For a year following March 1, 2008, he was wanted by the Police and spent four months in hiding. On July 1, 2009, he came out of hiding and surrendered himself to the Office of General Prosecutor, where he was arrested and sentenced to seven years in January 2010 on charges of organizing mass disorders on March 1, 2008.
He has been widely recognized as a prisoner of conscience in Armenia and by the international community. After spending one year and 11 months in prison, he was released on May 27, 2011 by virtue of the general amnesty declared by the Armenian authorities.
In the general elections of 2012, he was elected to the National Assembly by the proportional list of the Armenian National Congress Alliance. In 2012-13, he was Chairman of the NA Ethics Committee.
In 2013, he founded the Civil Contract public-political association. From 2013 to 2015, he was on the governing board of Civil Contract public-political association. Since 2015, he has been a board member of Civil Contract party. In May 2016, he was the commander of Civil Contract party volunteer detachment.
He was elected to the National Assembly by the electoral list of Yelk Bloc in the general elections of April 2, 2017 from Constituency N4, which covered Kentron, Erebuni, Nork-Marash and Nubarashen administrative districts of Yerevan.
From May, 2017, he headed National Assembly’s Yelk parliamentary faction.
On March 31, 2018, he initiated the My Step movement in Gyumri’s Vardanants Square, which resulted in a non-violent velvet popular revolution in April-May of the same year.
On May 8, 2018, at the request of the popular movement, he was elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in the National Assembly.
On October 16, 2018, in line with the electoral pledge, he resigned to hold snap elections and exercised the duties of Acting Prime Minister.
On December 9, 2018, he headed the My Step Alliance’s proportional list in the snap elections of the National Assembly and was My Step’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister. The Alliance won about 70 percent of the vote in the elections.
In light of this fact, pursuant to Article 149 1 1 of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure specified in Article 89 of the Constitution, he was appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on January 14, 2019.
Nikol Pashinyan is married. He has three daughters and a son.
Leave a Reply