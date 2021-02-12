Turkish TV channel shows map of Turkey’s expansion towards Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and parts of Russia

A map predicting the expansion of the sphere of influence of Ankara — prepared by Stratfor — was shown on Turkey’s TRT1 national television network, including the influence on Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and several territories of the Russian Federation.

Stratfor predicts that Turkey will expand its sphere of influence towards the Balkans, North Africa, the Middle East, Transcaucasia, Central Asia and a part of Russia by the year 2050. Thus, the republics of the North Caucasus and Crimea, Krasnodar and Stavropol, Rostov and Astrakhan, Kalmikia and parts of other regions located in the south of the country’s European territory were seen in the zone of interests of Ankara on the map.

According to forecasts, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Greece, Cyprus, Armenia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and certain parts of the Asian republics of the former USSR will be in the zone of influence of Turkey.