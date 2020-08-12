Trump donations a total of $8,000 to Harris attorney general campaign gain renewed attention after VP announcement

President Trump‘s and his daughter Ivanka Trump’s donations to Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-Calif.) California attorney general campaign gained renewed attention after she was named former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 general election.

According to the California secretary of state’s website, the Trumps donated a total of $8,000 to Harris’s campaigns from 2011-2014. Trump, a former real estate tycoon and television personality, announced his candidacy for president in 2015, and had not held public office before that.

The campaign contributions were reported last year while Harris was still a contender in the Democratic primary by the Washington Examiner and Fox News. According to an affidavit obtained by those outlets, the Trumps made a $5,000 donation to Harris at the request of then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D).