This statement of the Armenian Security Council Secretary is a blatant lie. About Armenian Armed Forces in Artsakh

By Arman Tatoyan

It turns out that the RA Security Council Secretary announced a few days ago that there are subdivisions of the Armenian Armed Forces in Artsakh. And he said again that there will be no Armenian term servicemen in Artsakh.

What right does this official enter into matters of such importance, but not related to him, and under what jurisdiction and law do he speak about these issues? This AKC interview is clearly anti-state and is directed against the interests of Armenia and Artsakh This official creates another danger for us and is a gift to the Azerbaijani authorities. It is obvious that this ANC statement is anti-state it will be revealed as the official position of RA and I am sure he knows it too.

First of all, this irresponsible announcement shows that Armenia has armed units in Artsakh to date (regallies, shells, etc.)My work on the rights of servicemen as a human rights defender has clearly shown that there are no RA armed forces units in Artsakh. Only Azerbaijan promotes this false idea, by trying to provide artificial foundations of aggression against Armenia and Armenia and threatening to use force, and the AKC creates those foundations.This statement of the RA ACC is a blatant lie.

Whether there are or not term servicemen in Artsakh, what is the deal with this issue? What is this to announce anyway? Without that, how much did he exploit it and serve Azerbaijan’s interests? That is, it is a familiar situation. first, with their antiteparate statements, by various levels of officials legalized the criminal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the vicinity of the border villages and cities of Armenia, on the roads, and put our peaceful population at risk and the lives of soldiers, and now they create dangers for the whole country and the people. And, unfortunately, this has become a rule – such statements are made by officials who are irresponsible of their positions and speeches, with distorted ideas, unrelated to the particular issue.

Պարզվում է` ՀՀ անվտանգության խորհրդի քարտուղարը (ԱԽՔ) մի քանի օր առաջ հայտարարել է, թե Արցախում կան Հայաստանի զինված ուժերի ստորաբաժանումներ: Եվ նորից ասել է, որ Արցախում ՀՀ ժամկետային զինծառայողներ չեն լինելու: Ի՞նչ իրավունքով է այս պաշտոնյան մտնում նման կարևորության,բայց իրեն չվերաբերող հարցերի մեջ, իր ո՞ր իրավասությամբ ու ո՞ր օրենքով է խոսում այս հարցերի մասին: ԱԽՔ-ի այս հարցազրույցը բացահայտ հակապետական է և ուղղված է Հայաստանի ու Արցախի շահերի դեմ: Այս պաշտոնյան հերթական վտանգն է ստեղծում մեզ համար և նվեր է մատուցում ադրբեջանական իշխանություններին: Ակնհայտ է, որ ԱԽՔ-ի այս հակապետական հայտարարությունն ընկալվելու է` որպես ՀՀ-ի պաշտոնական դիրքորոշում ու վստահ եմ` ինքն էլ դա գիտի:Նախ, այս անպատասխանատու հայտարարությունից ստացվում է` Հայաստանն Արցախում մինչ օրս ունի զինված միավորներ (գնդեր, վաշտեր և այլն): ՀՀ մարդու իրավունքների պաշտպանի կարգավիճակով զինծառայողների իրավունքներին վերաբերող աշխատանքս էր հստակ ցույց տվել, որ Արցախում չկան ՀՀ զինված ուժերի ստորաբաժանումներ: Միայն Ադրբեջանն է այս կեղծ գաղափարն առաջ տանում, դրանով փորձում է ապահովել թե´ Հայաստանի, թե´ Արցախի նկատմամբ ագրեսիայի արհեստական հիմքեր ու սպառնում ուժ կիրառել, իսկ ԱԽՔ-ը ստեղծում է այդ հիմքերը:ՀՀ ԱԽՔ-ի այս հայտարարությունը բացահայտ կեղծիք է: Կամ Արցախում Հայաստանից ժամկետային զինծառայողներ լինելու կամ չլինելու հետ կապված` ի՞նչ գործ ունի այս հարցից: Սա ի՞նչ հայտարարելու բան է առհասարակ: Առանց այն էլ որքան շահարկեց դա ու ծառայեցրեց Ադրբեջանի շահերին: Այսինքն` ծանոթ վիճակ է. նախ, իրենց հակապետական հայտարարություններով տարբեր մակարդակի պաշտոնյաներով օրինականացրեցին ադրբեջանական զինված ծառայողների հանցավոր ներկայությունը ՀՀ սահմանային գյուղերի ու քաղաքների հարևանությամբ, ճանապարհներին, վտագի տակ դրեցին մեր խաղաղ բնակչության ու զինծառայողների կյանքը, հիմա էլ վտանգներ են ստեղծում ողջ երկրի ու ժողովրդի համար: Ու, ցավոք, սա դարձել է կանոն` նման հայտարարություններ անում են իրենց պաշտոնների ու խոսքերի նկատմամբ անպատասխանատու, ձևախեղված պատկերացումներ ունեցող, կոնկրետ հարցի հետ կապ չունեցող պաշտոնյաներ: