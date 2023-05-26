The word “betrayal” is the softest term, Raffi Hovhannisian

Raffi Hovhannisyan, the chairman of the “Heritage” party, does not use the term treason, because he considers it too little as an assessment of Nikol Pashinyan’s actions.

He believes that the author of this situation has become a national evil, because “it destroys Armenia, the church, and our perspective.” He believes that if we do not change anything, together we are going to commit our country to the current program of genocide, which includes “total blockade”, “creeping occupation of the territories of the sovereign motherland”.

“He is consciously handing over the sovereign territories of the state. It knowingly causes hundreds of thousands of deaths – of soldiers and citizens. He consciously violates his state oath and violates the constitutional order on many occasions. Here he is looking for an accomplice among his family members, party friends, and other government bodies, which are authorized and obliged according to the same Constitution to ensure the constitutional order of our state and not to allow our law and Constitution to be usurped by any person, party or any current. .

According to Hovhannisyan, Nikol Pashinyan has already lost his “substantial legitimacy”. “He doesn’t have the grace, the manhood, the Armenianness, the dignity to leave voluntarily.”

Moreover: “State, national, civil treason is going on… 5 years ago, he looked fatherly at the soldiers during the march, they were looking at him and waiting for a big change in RA. I was there too. Now, what is it about the boys, if not treason? He used to go to Artsakh, the children would come from schools, he would take him in his arms. To that child, what is this moment now, if not to use the softest edge, treason?’

If there is no change, we will lose our statehood by our own hands. “Would you call a war a peace treaty?” You call yourself the government, or they are the opposition in the parliament. What do we do to defend ourselves for the war? What sobriety do the law enforcement agencies bring to the people to prepare us for the disaster that our neighbors will bring?”

“This person will give everything and bring war, but what are we doing?” asks Raffi Hovhannisyan.

