The UK is the most corrupt country on earth, using Gibraltar, Jersey and other territories to funnel dirty cash

Roberto Saviano Journalist,

That’s the view of anti-mafia journalist Roberto Saviano who claims the financial services industry in London facilitates worldwide criminal capitalism.

‘‘Transparency groups have shown this with irrefutable data. The UK is already the most, without doubt, the most corrupt country in the world, not in terms of politics or police, but in terms of money laundering’‘ Saviano told Euronews.

He added, ‘‘What do I mean by corruption? I mean that there is no control of the flow of money – not necessarily into London, but into Gibraltar, Malta and Jersey – these are all the doors through which Great Britain brings money in without any control. Panama used to be the money laundering capital – now it’s London. Panama got its revenge with the Panama Papers.

Panama Papers are clearly a revenge. They released the names to get revenge from a competitor: London.”

You can watch the full interview with Roberto Saviano, in the Global Conversation, this Tuesday only on Euronews.

Source: https://www.euronews.com/2017/04/03/the-uk-is-the-most-corrupt-country-in-the-world-anti-mafia-journalists-saviano