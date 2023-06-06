“The transfer of Artsakh to Azerbaijan poses a grave threat of a new Armenian Genocide,” said Catholicos of All Armenians

Karekin II during a statement to reporters on Tuesday.

“This means a new Genocide against the Armenian people. This means depriving Artsakh of Armenians,” Catholicos of All Armenians stated. The head of the Armenian Apostolic Church stressed the urgent need to take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy. “We must exert our utmost efforts to secure the people of Artsakh their rightful sovereignty and independence in accordance with international norms and laws,” emphasized Garegin II. Previously, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced his readiness to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, provided that guarantees were given regarding the security and rights of the Artsakh population.

