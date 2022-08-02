Today, when Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora are facing the challenge of coming together more than ever and preventing the dire, security and existential threats to our statehood and Motherland with pan-Armenian potential, the anti-national authorities continue the disastrous policy of deepening the internal division and deliberately and planned to weaken the national resistance.

The target is the national structure of Dashnaktsutyun, the founding political force of Armenian statehood, every page of whose history is a history of service and dedication to the Armenian people and our national ideals.

The authorities, guided by anti-national and foreign agendas, questioning our collective interests and the future of Armenian statehood, do not stop even in the face of politically short-sighted and illegal actions.

The regime’s struggle against political oppression, national ideology, national values ​​and institutions, and moral codes have long crossed all red lines.

During the last few days, three ARF representatives were deprived of the right to enter Armenia and were declared undesirable persons: a member of the ARF Bureau, Murad Papazyan, coordinator of Armenian organizations in France, Masis Abrahamyan, chairman of the Armenian Department of the ARF Netherlands, and Syune Abrahamyan, a member of the “Garegin Nzhdeh” youth union.

The Supreme Body of the ARF of Armenia condemns the policy of political reprisal, national division and expatriation adopted by the RA authorities. At the same time, we declare with all confidence that such agitations are doomed to failure, and the ARF will not waver from its principles and political beliefs, we will do our best to establish a government that serves Armenian statehood and national interests.

The supreme body of ARF Armenia

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/f2fe7d7e7b48d9506f7ab29024c12a3c?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»