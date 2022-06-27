The number of Armenian media outlets boycotting Dictator Pashinyan’s press conference reached 51 The question is why the dictator is fearful of the Media?

Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding a press conference, for which purpose it is planned to give the media an opportunity to ask one question. Experience shows that such “online contacts”

take place in a prepared scenario, the events are mainly asked by pro-government media, telegram channels, and bloggers, who, apparently, agree in advance with the organizers of the event, and in the case of other media there are questions.

Are either ignored, or edited, or distorted. Given these precedents, we, the editors of the undersigned media outlets, publicly refuse to send a formal question. We call on the Prime Minister’s Office to return to the classic horse of the press conference.

Joined the announcement: Bagrat Yesayan – Director of “Yerkir Media” TV Company Aram Abrahamyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Aravot” daily Satik Seyranyan – Editor-in-Chief of “168 Zham” newspaper և “168.am” website, President of the Union of Journalists of Armenia Anna Israelyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Aravot.am” website Armine Ohanyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Hraparak” daily և “Hraparak.am” website Piruza Meliksetyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Irates De Facto” newspaper Armenika Kiviryan – Editor-in-Chief of NEWS.am website Vahe Sargsyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Yerkir” newspaper Sona Truzyan – Head of “Pastinfo” news portal Shavarsh Gorgyan – Head of “L2” news program of “H2” TV Company Siak Hakobyan – Editor-in-Chief of Yerevan.today news-analytical website Knar Manukyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Zhoghovurd” daily և “Armlur.am” website Tat Ayvazyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Armday.am” website Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan – Editor-in-Chief of “Times.am” electronic resource Angela Nalbandyan – Chief Producer of PARA TV Hasmik Sargsyan – Editor-in-Chief of 7or.am website Karen Antinyan – Editor-in-Chief of Blognews.am website Paylak Fahradyan – Editor-in-Chief of Irakanum.am website Astghik Matyosyan – Editor-in-Chief of AntiFake.am website Boris Muraz – Editor-in-Chief of “Politik.am” website Zhanna Tsarukyan – Editor-in-Chief of LIVEnews.am website Flora Nakhshkaryan – Editor-in-Chief of “Golos Armenii” newspaper և website Tigran Galstyan – Editor-in-Chief of MediaHub.am website Anahit Voskanyan – Editor-in-Chief of Panorama.am news website Artak Chagharyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Fact” newspaper Gagik Shamshyan – Editor-in-Chief of SHAMSHYAN.com George Emin-Teryan – Editor-in-Chief of Oragir.news news site Ani Karapetyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Presstime.am” website Yervand Bozoyan – Editor-in-Chief of Zham.am website Hovhannes Galajyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Iravunk” newspaper Hakob Avetikyan – Editor-in-Chief of “Azg” newspaper Siak Hakobyan – Editor-in-Chief of the Lebanese “Zartonk” newspaper Artashes Shahbazyan – Editor-in-Chief of ARF Bureau երթ arfd.am website Zara Nazaryan – Head of Le Courrier d Erevan information website Varduhi Ishkhanyan – Editor-in-Chief of Ankakh.am. Harutyun Harutyunyan – Director of “5th Channel” TV Company Gagik Asatryan – Editor-in-Chief of Alternativ.am website Vahagn Karakashian – Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian weekly Horizon Shahan Gandaharian – Editor-in-Chief of the Lebanese “Azdak” newspaper և website Vigen Avagyan – “Voice of Van” (Lebanon) – Editor-in-Chief Derenik Melikian – Editor-in-Chief of the Tehran “Alik” daily Aram Shahnazaryan – “Alik-online” (Iran) – Editor-in-Chief Zarmik Poghikyan – Editor-in-Chief of the Syrian “Gandzasar” newspaper Ruben Gorgyan – Editor-in-Chief of Radio Yeraz Syria Zareh Achemyan – “Agenda” (Western America) – Editor-in-Chief Zaven Torikyan – “Homeland” (Eastern America) – Editor-in-Chief Zaven Lilozyan – “Usaber” (Egypt) – Editor-in-Chief Ara Puluzyan – Editor-in-Chief of Artsakh “Aparaj” newspaper Leon Paronian-Armtian Editor of the English section of the US Agenda Kerob Ekizyan – Editor of the Greek “Azat Or” newspaper Emanuel Mkrtchyan – General Director of “Arminfo” news agency The announcement is open for joining.