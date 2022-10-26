Pashinyan want to sign peace to blackmail the Armenian people into that he is a peacemaker and the others are warmongers

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said he would like the peace agreement to be signed before the end of the year.

His remarks came at the government hour in the Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday.

“How realistic is it? The government and I will make every effort to make it a reality. We hope the delimitation work will be completed before the signing of the peace treaty.

How realistic is it, given that we reached an agreement in Prague that it would happen on the basis of the 1991 borders? It can become a reality because the borders are known,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, an internationally visible dialogue should be initiated between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

“This is a very important circumstance and there should be certain mechanisms to protect the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. It will be very good, I will be very satisfied if we can do it,” the Armenian PM added.