Pashinyan Terrorism, A police officer punched a citizen several times on the head

A police officer punched a citizen several times in the head

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on May 2, removing hundreds of protesters by trucks. There are citizens who have received bodily injuries. In this video that has been widely circulated on the Internet, several police officers dragged a man to the car, who was punched several times by the police officer and then pulled aside under the rebellious shouts of his colleagues and other demonstrators. An official investigation was appointed against the policeman who hit the citizen on the head with his fist during the demonstration. The RA Police informed “Fastinfo” about this. Lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan wrote on his Facebook page, “Do not say he used violence, brute force, the phenomenon has a clear criminal description:



Intentionally inflicting severe physical pain or mental suffering on behalf of an official or other person authorized to act on behalf of a public official or public authority, in order to obtain information or a confession from that person or a third party, or to punish an act that that person or a third party has committed or is suspected or accused of committing, such as for the purpose of intimidating or forcing that or a third person to commit or refrain from committing any act or for any reason based on discrimination of any kind, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of four to eight years, depriving them of the right to hold positions or engage in certain activities for a maximum period of three years.”



