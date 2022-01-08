Pashinyan put Armenian embassies in danger because of careless decision to support Kazakhstan internal affair explosion at the embassies of Armenia

Unidentified persons reported a threat of explosion at the embassies of Armenia and Belarus in Moscow, a Russian law enforcement source told TASS on Saturday.

“Yesterday it became known that a letter with a threat of explosion was sent to the e-mail of the embassies of Armenia and Belarus. Unidentified people demanded that the troops of the countries be withdrawn from the territory of Kazakhstan,” the aforesaid news agency’s interlocutor said.

According to him, the buildings of both embassies were inspected, but no explosive device or explosives were found.