“It is a bribe in exchange for handing over Artsakh, I say with all responsibility. “When Pashinyan said in the National Assembly that the international community demands lowering the bar of Artsakh’s status, which means leaving Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, the price is the bribe,” he said during a protest rally in Liberty Square today. Former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan said at the briefing with journalists.

It should be reminded that on April 18 Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, during which “Pashinyan and Michel also discussed the implementation of the agreement on allocating 2.6 billion euros to Armenia within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership economic and investment plan.” According to Naira Zohrabyan, either Artsakh will be handed over piece by piece, step by step, or Nikol Pashinyan must resign. “What are the people waiting for after all this? This government is genocidal and must leave.” He said plainly, parents, that he took and slaughtered your sons, but there was no response from the public. For Turkey and Azerbaijan, it is now a “joni-brjoni”; Armenia needs a new negotiating, transitional government. Pashinyan, his family, and the political team must be given security guarantees, and only the court must determine the degree of guilt of each of them, was it betrayal or insanity of the lacotracy? The countdown to handing over Artsakh has begun. The days go by. He came to power with the people and must leave with the people. ” Naira Zohrabyan also expressed conviction that some oligarchs supporting Nikol Pashinyan talk about trade turnover, while there is no economic calculation, and in fact personal business interests speak there.