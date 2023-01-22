Pashinyan lives in Fear, not of Turks or Azerbaijan but of Armenian People. Why does Pashinyan keep changing security officers?

After the change of power in 2018, Pashinyan, who was elected Prime Minister, often appeared in public, but after the 44-day war, Pashinyan not only stopped communicating with the public but also walked around accompanied by a large number of police and security officers.

From time to time, Pashinyan not only changes various officials, but also the employees of the State Security Service, whose security is ensured.

According to “Hraparak” daily newspaper, 4 months ago Pashinyan changed all his security personnel, according to reports, the reason was that information was leaked.

