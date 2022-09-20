Pashinyan is Not-Pro-Russian, Not-Pro-Western, Not-Pro-American, or Pro-Armenian Pashinyan is only Pro-Pashinyan and Pro-preserving the reign of the power at any cost…

THE YES SIR MAN



Pashinyan is Not-Pro-Russian, Not-Pro-Western, Not-Pro-American, Not-Pro-Armenian…

Pashinyan is only Pro-Pashinyan and Pro-preserving the reign of the power at any cost

A man with two ambitions Power and money

Most of the Armenian public is a class acting under the persuasion of the emotional background of the moment, sentimental, romantic, to the point of utopianism. And such a society is very vulnerable and doomed to fail…

$100 million dollars in bonuses. This is how you keep power. Just pay everyone in government. It’s not like they care about their homeland. They care about their pockets and stomach.

Gagik Melkonyan, Anti Artsakh pro-Pashinyan (Member of the KP and Nikol’s fav. General) is openly saying that they have not been able to buy ANY weapons since November 2020.

Ok, how much longer do we have to tolerate these incapable, unqualified, clowns that no one takes seriously?