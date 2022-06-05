Nikola’s fake “business card”

illustration by gagrulenet

A criminal case has been initiated in the RA Investigative Committee in connection with the incident that took place on the evening of June 3 in the Demirchyan-Proshyan crossroads of the capital, according to Article 225 of the RA Criminal Code (mass riots). As of the afternoon of June 4, 13 people had been arrested. This was reported by the RA Investigative Committee. And lawyer Yervand Varosyan recorded. “Describing yesterday’s clash and the ensuing massacre as a mass disorder is not only a symbiosis of legal illiteracy and political order, but also an obvious manifestation of discriminatory attitude. “Incidents in several episodes of the ‘revolution’ in 2018, with the same approach, fit more into the notion of mass unrest.”

And now let’s see what the Criminal Code says about the nature of riots. According to Article 225, Part 5 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, actions that endanger public safety. ” There was nothing but throwing stones by two or three people, which is in the video of the Investigative Committee. On the contrary, there was an outbreak of abnormal violence by the police. As for the riots registered by the Code, they were not available. Which means

This is on the one hand. On the other hand, a month or two ago, the RA Court of Cassation acquitted Nikol Pashinyan, the organizer of the March 1, 2008 mass riots, who called on people to arm themselves with whatever they could, including stones, iron rods, etc. give to the police. At the same time, he declared that his soul was glorified when the protesters snatched shields from the police. And how can this be done without violence? This means that Nikol Pashinyan directly (in the first case) և indirectly (in the second case) called on people to resort to violence. But as we know, a month or two ago the mentioned citizen was acquitted in terms of his actions on March 1, 2008.

But in terms of these events, there is not only a similarity, but also a difference. The difference is in the nature of power. In 2008, the current government of Armenia was described by Armenians and foreigners as at least authoritarian. And the current government is described as a “shining star of democracy” in the region. In fact, in 2008, especially in April 2018, as lawyer Yervand Varosyan noted, the Armenian authorities were much more democratic than the current government, which turned its false “business card” into a “democracy”. This is what we need to know about Nicolaitic “democracy”. In fact, a dictatorship with the characteristics of a police state.

