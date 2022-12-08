Nikol Corruption Update: By a secret decision, 5 new SUVs were bought for Pashinyan. The 130-150 thousand dollar Lexus LX will serve Anna Hakobyan

“Hraparak” newspaper writes: “We learned from our government source that 5 new SUVs were purchased from the state budget for Nikol Pashinyan.

The information has not been published, because it was obtained by a secret decision by the National Security Service and provided to the State Security Service to serve Pashinyan and his family. 4 are Toyota Land Cruiser 300 models, the cost of each one is about 100 thousand dollars. The fifth is a Lexus LX500 luxury SUV with a diesel engine, the price of which is 130-150 thousand dollars. In other words, more than 500 thousand dollars were paid from the state budget.

The Toyotas will serve Pashinyan as an escort vehicle, i.e. the security personnel, who now move around in Toyota Land Cruiser 200s. And the Lexus LX, according to our information, will serve Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, with operational license plates. Let’s note that Pashinyan’s wife is currently served by a rather new and luxurious SUV, Lexus GX460, but they probably decided to update it even more by ordering a higher class and latest generation Lexus LX at the expense of the budget. We tried to verify our information from the NSS, although we did not hope to get a clear answer because we are talking about a large purchase made by a secret decision.

The NSS press department neither confirmed nor denied our information. The newly acquired SUVs are currently undergoing certain technical additions and will soon be put into operation. Let’s remind that about a year ago, 2 more new cars were purchased for Pashinyan, one is an armored Lexus LX570 SUV (cost: about 250 thousand dollars). He personally travels with it, mostly when traveling to regions, and the other is a Toyota Hiace, which is also an escort vehicle intended for bodyguards.”

Source: https://zham.am/?p=144924&l=am&fbclid=IwAR2iG3E4c1T6OU41bqrMP-uA_xmFUl53GG0DCvZILbVEgQFGvMYFNQHr55Y

