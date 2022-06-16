Nicole’s excuses are pitiful and miserable ․ You deceived and misled the Armenian people ․ Artak Zakaryan Former Deputy Minister of Defense Artak Zakaryan wrote on his Facebook page ․

“Capitulator Nicole remembered Serzh Sargsyan’s words again in the parliament today, but since he is not honest and can not be, he once again tried to connect his conspiratorial failures in the Artsakh issue with the previous years. Nikol’s excuses are pitiful and miserable, and his defeat, which was deliberately brought by political ignorance and pro-Azerbaijani steps, has no excuse. The 5,000 victims, the 9,500 square kilometers lost, the billions of dollars lost, and the blame and political responsibility for destroying the army, overthrowing the state, and making Armenia a vassal of the Turks in the world are on Nikol and his junta. We have said many times that we are ready to take our share of responsibility for the rule of our years, but never for the destructive actions of the pro-Turkish CP and the conspirator Nikol. If you had 1% of the managerial and political skills of Serzh Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, you would speak today from that rostrum not of shameful and false excuses, but of your achievements, which do not exist in any field. You deceived and misled the Armenian people with the help of foreign structures, in 2018. to seize power րել to bring the country to this state. Nobody asked you to come and “save” Artsakh from the “former”. When 2018 In April, Serzh Sargsyan said that Azerbaijan’s destructive actions did not inspire hope in the talks, he did not mean that someone like you should come and kneel down to Armenia and Artsakh. Nicole, have you ever forgotten that you told Ali that he was a constructive and educated man? Did you forget that your beloved Ali was making fun of you, saying, “What happened to Pashinyan?” Weren’t you the one who said what you should negotiate without explaining what you are negotiating? Weren’t you the one who put the CSTO international authority in a bad position by unjustly detaining its Secretary-General? Did you not publish the stupid principles of Munich, by which you finally devalued the role and significance of the OSCE MG, or did Serzh Sargsyan do the same? Or maybe Serzh Sargsyan said that the international community is forcing him to lower the bar of Artsakh’s status, or was it you? And who was shouting in Stepanakert that Artsakh is Armenia և end, and now he is even afraid to go to Artsakh? I have slandered, cursed, and called generals and commanders thieves who knew how to fight against Azerbaijan and how to defend their country. Nicole, believe me, I understand you humanly, the meaning of your speech in Parliament today. You just have no choice but to try to blame others for your failures. It’s part of human psychology, especially since you are not a strong and responsible person. For a weak person, others are always to blame. Your speech today spoke of the spark of your infamous power. You did not say a word about the future, about Artsakh, about the future of the Armenian people, because you know, you understood that you simply have nothing to say. All you have to do is procrastinate, which works to the detriment of Armenia. ”